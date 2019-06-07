Square Yards
Square Yards

Mega real estate event 'Billion Dreams' closes Square Yards first annual road-show calendar

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:41 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, successfully closed its mega global real estate roadshow calendar 2018-19 with 'Billion Dreams'.
The last in a series of 4 events, took place on the 24th, 25th and 26th May 2019 and was hosted simultaneously in 10 cities across India, in addition to the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia.
'Billion Dreams' witnessed more than 6,500 home seekers buying a staggering 670 properties worth a massive Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of over Rs 400 crore. Overall, the four marquee events combined witnessed 25,500 home seekers walking into venues spread across 8 countries, to buy 2,950 properties worth a Gross Transactional Value (GTV) of Rs 1,830 crore (USD 275 Million).
"This was a first in its kind exercise, wherein we were able to successfully morph real estate sales into well-crafted brand campaigns fuelled by viral digital blitz, eventually leading to a frenzied sales velocity akin to FMCG", quoted Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards.
The first 'season' started in August 2018 with the 'Azadi Tour'. The event was themed around India's Independence Day celebrations, promising home seekers freedom from rent, brokerage and the stresses of house hunting. Held in 16 cities across the world, the 3-day Azadi Tour resulted in 950 transactions worth Rs 600 Crore.
The second event on the annual calendar was dubbed 'Apne Ghar Diwali'. Held on the 2nd and 3rd of November 2018, the Diwali themed event had 5,500 home seekers converge on venues to buy 500 properties worth Rs 350 Crore.
2019 opened with the mega event 'Love by Square Feet', a valentine themed gig organised on the 15th through 17th February, which was all about gifting your partner a brand-new home. The penultimate event in the series had 6,000 love-struck folks walk in to lap up 825 properties raking in a GTV of Rs 480 Crore.
To attain these kinds of steady sales volumes, the online marketing campaigns rolled out by Square Yards got about 200 Million impressions, leading to almost a million home seekers registering to show their interest.
Over these 4 marquee events, home seekers were drawn in by deeply discounted event-only offers on latest projects from top-notch Indian and international property developers. What's more, is that all these properties were offered with the lowest price guarantee by Square Yards. The icing on the cake was on-spot loan approvals.
Today, innovative distribution techniques have become synonymous with Square Yards; one of the leading proptech startups around and probably the most aggressive. With 2,800 employees, the startup reported an FY 19 annual revenue run rate of USD 40 Million and its annual Gross Transactional Value (GTV) now stands just short of USD 1 Billion.
With themed events like these, Square Yards continues to deliver unparalleled value and delight to home seekers, while propelling its own multi-national expansion through the high year on year revenue growth rates. On the supply side, these events have also helped developers clear up significant inventory.
The startup plans to be back again soon with much larger variants of such themed global real estate fests.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

