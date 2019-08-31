The programme will encourage technology-based solutions to pressing social problems
The programme will encourage technology-based solutions to pressing social problems

MeitY and Google partner to 'Build for Digital India'

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Google on Saturday signed a statement of intent to roll-out 'Build for Digital India,' a programme that will give engineering students a platform to develop market-ready, technology-based solutions that address key social problems.
The programme will invite bright ideas and solutions from students to focus on areas of healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities and infrastructure, women safety, smart mobility and transportation, environment, accessibility and disability and digital literacy.
Engineering students across the country will be invited to apply and join in a learning journey that will help them transform their bright ideas into real-world solutions. Applicants will take part in online and offline learning opportunities on key technologies such as machine learning, cloud and Android.
These will be offered through Google's Developer Student Club network and other Google Developer networks. Google will also offer mentorship sessions in product design, strategy and technology to the most promising products and prototypes.
"This initiative will not only motivate the college students across India to innovate but will also produce some good technology solutions for some major social challenges of India," said Minister for Electronics, IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Karan Bhatia, Vice President for Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with MeitY to reach, inspire and equip today's young engineers with the technical and entrepreneurial skills and the mentorship they need to turn their bright ideas into tomorrow's breakthrough solutions."
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:56 IST

Ind-Ra downgrades Yes Bank's long-term issuer ratings with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Saturday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd's long-term issuer rating to IND A plus from IND AA minus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:49 IST

Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank conduct capitalize 3.0...

New Delhi [India] August 31(ANI/NewsVoir): Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) organised the third edition of Capitalize, in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:26 IST

MBA bells are ringing. Collegedunia aces the category

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MBA season has knocked the doors and the aspirants are deep into their books preparing for management entrance exams. Pursuing an MBA can give a commendable push to your career. According to Bloomberg Businessweek Survey, full-time MBA pro

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:16 IST

Flipkart introduces renewable alternatives to replace single-use...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has said it achieved a 25 per cent reduction in single-use plastic during August through various initiatives across its packaging value chain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:15 IST

Zyfra's expert says digitalization can boost Indian refinery...

New Delhi [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): At the India Refining Summit, Zyfra revealed its three new solutions for downstream: Zyfra IIoT platform; mass and energy balance; and quality assurance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:12 IST

Artemis Hospital performs North India's first Endoscopic Sleeve...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Artemis Hospital, Gurugram has become the first hospital in North India to introduce Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), a newer and revolutionary non-invasive procedure to treat obesity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:04 IST

Quality of consolidating PSU banks will determine their...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The consolidation of 10 public sectors banks announced by the government is credit positive but there will not be any immediate improvement in their credit metrics as all of them have relatively weak solvency profiles, global rating agency Moody's has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:25 IST

Aarya Consulting's 'Mind Mastery for Traders' event is outsold

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gone are the days to wonder about how common people lead the online stock trading game with extraordinary skills. A few of the traders get the sheer success while many of them fail miserably, and there is no rocket science behind decoding these r

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:11 IST

CG Power now removes CFO V R Venkatesh after irregularities, fraud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A day after CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd sacked its Chairman Gautam Thapar, the troubled company has removed V R Venkatesh as the Chief Financial Officer for irregularities and unauthorised transactions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:31 IST

IL&FS gets binding bids for 10 road assets in domestic roads...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): IL&FS has got binding bids for 10 road assets in its domestic roads transportation vertical as the cash-strapped conglomerate struggles with an overall resolution process being undertaken by the new board.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:38 IST

Finance Secretary dispels fears of job losses after merger of 10...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) to form four big lenders will create more jobs and not lead to any retrenchment as being claimed by some trade unions, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:07 IST

AGS Transact Technologies Limited presents campus connect a case...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) aims to provide innovative and customized payment solutions to its customers.

Read More
iocl