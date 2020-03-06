Melbourne's Swisse launches globally acclaimed wellness products in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Melbourne-based Australian health, wellness and natural skincare brand Swisse announced its launch into the Indian market.

Discerning Indian consumers will now have access to high-quality vitamins, supplements and skincare products from one of Australia's largest vitamins, minerals and health supplements (VMHS) and skincare brands.

Internationally recognised for its quest to supply the highest quality nutrient-rich products, backed by science and world-class manufacturing standards, Swisse products help millions of people around the world make the most from life every day.

Swisse was founded by Kevin Ring and opened its first stores in Melbourne, Australia, in 1969, where its headquarters are still based. Swisse's expansion into the Indian market comes one year after it won both the prestigious Victorian Governor's Export Award for e-commerce and the Australian Export Award for e-commerce.

Swisse's launch into the Indian market has been supported by tailored assistance from the State Government of Victoria (Australia) through Global Victoria, and the Victorian Government Trade and Investment (VGTI) offices in India.

Indian consumers are showing an increasing inclination towards natural and organic products in the beauty and wellness sector, and Australia is renowned for many such brands. Swisse is following a digital strategy in India focusing on the millennial population. India has the world's largest millennial population, with 60 per cent under the age of 35.

Initially, around 30 of Swisse's most popular products, such as Swisse Liver Detox, Swisse Magnesium and Swisse Hair Skin Nails liquid, as well as targeted multivitamins for men and women, will be launched in India. Plans are afoot to also launch the healthy beauty range, including Swisse Manuka Honey Cleanser, Swisse Blood Orange Facial Serum and Swisse Collagen+ with peptides and vitamins C and E.

The launch in India coincides with Swisse's 50-year anniversary. The brand was unveiled at a special event led by Bollywood star Nushrat Bharucha. Other VIPs in attendance included Swisse Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand Nick Mann; Chief Strategy and Operation Officer Akash Bedi from H&H Group (Swisse's parent company); the CEO of Global Victoria Gonul Serbest and Victoria's Commissioner for South Asia Michelle Wade. Popular Australian and global Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, of 'Thor' and 'The Avengers' fame and known nature lover, also sent in a special video message on the occasion.

"We are absolutely delighted to share our range of premium vitamins, herbal and mineral products, including beauty supplements and natural skincare, with Indian consumers. Swisse sources the most nutrient-rich ingredients available world-wide, such as blood oranges from the foot of Mt Etna in Sicily and cranberries from Cape Cod, and have an unwavering commitment to quality, safety and effectiveness," said Nick Mann, MD - Swisse Australia and New Zealand, while speaking about the launch.

"It's a pleasure to launch one of Australia's largest brands in vitamins, minerals and health supplements in India. Swisse is based in the Australian state of Victoria and is a major contributor to the state's highly successful exports in medical, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products," said Gonul Serbest, CEO, Global Victoria.

"The Victorian government has proudly supported Swisse on its export journey and today's launch is another outcome of our fantastic collaboration with this great Victorian company. Congratulations to Nick Mann, the Swisse team and their partners in India who have been instrumental in introducing Swisse to India," added Serbest.

"Swisse focuses on the Power of Nature, Science, and Innovation - we choose the most nutrient-rich ingredients worldwide, and use advanced formulations based on scientific and traditional evidence to ensure our products are high-quality, safe and effective. We know that India has been pioneers in and cherishes individual health and wellness," said Akash Bedi, the H&H Group's Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, commenting on the launch.

"Swisse aims to support Indian consumers in their aspirations to lead healthier and happier lives, particularly the younger generation who are striving for success in our competitive and fast-paced world," added Bedi.

"I am constantly filming and on-the-go in Bollywood. It's so important to cultivate positive energy, stay healthy, happy and take good care of myself. That's why, in recent years, I have embarked on what is possibly the most important quest of my personal life - the quest for physical fitness and good health. This journey led me to embrace pilates and adopt a healthy lifestyle, and I'm a firm believer that health is the only true wealth. Fitness is the new rich. Health is the new cool," said Bharucha, while unveiling the products.

Swisse has a wide range of products, many using vegetarian formulations targeted to support specific health functions, as well as products using local Ayurvedic ingredients, such as Indian turmeric.

The brand is particularly known for its vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements that are targeted to age, gender and particular health benefit, and innovative beauty supplements.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

