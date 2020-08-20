Merck Foundation CEO, RashaKelej and Namibia First Lady; Monica Geingos, Make It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media announced its second annual publication on Africa's most prominent women dubbed the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women.
The list which has a representation of the most powerful African women from 34 countries was chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership, and entertainment.
The 2020 list features a record of 75 new entrants with some of the leading names such as: Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia; RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation; Former President of Liberia; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Founder, EJS Center; Lydia Nsekera, Olympic Committee Member and Dr. Hala Zayed Egypt Minister of Health and Population.
The list is focused on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation as part of the 'Be a Girl' Initiative. They were selected because of their incredible achievements as women and they deserve high recommendations among other female trailblazers in Africa.
Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo, and being an accomplished African Woman.
Profiles of the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women are published on 100women.avancemedia.org
Below is the list of Avance Media's 2020 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order:
1. Agnes Binagwaho (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Global Health Equity
2. Agnes Kalibata || CEO, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa
3. Amanda Mukwashi || CEO, Christian Aid
4. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || Commissioner for Infrastructure & Energy, African Union
5. AmelKarboul (Dr.) || CEO, Education Outcomes Fund
6. Amina C. Mohamed (Dr.) || Cabinet Secretary, Sports, Culture & Heritage (Kenya)
7. Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations
8. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Regional Head, IBM Africa
9. AngeliqueKidjo || Musician
10. Anita Erskine || Founder, Anita Erskine Media
11. Anna Nimiriano || Editor-in-Chief, Juba Monitor
12. Anne-Marie Dias Borges || Presenter, BBC
13. Antoinette Sayeh || Deputy MD, IMF
14. ArikanaChihomboriQuao || Activist
15. Aurelie A. SouleZoumarou || Minister, Digital Economy and Communications (Benin)
16. AyishaOsori || CEO, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)
17. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala || Vice President & CFO, AFDB
18. Bella Disu || Vice Chairman, Globacom
19. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || CEO, soleRebels
20. BisiAdeleye-Fayemi || First Lady, Ekiti State
21. ChilesheKapwepwe (H.E.) || Secretary-General, (COMESA)
22. Dorothy Tembo || Ag. Executive Director, International Trade Centre
23. Edith Yah Brou || Blogger
24. EghosaOriaikhiMabhena || CEO, Puma Energy Africa
25. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, EJS Center
26. Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum
27. Emma Lohoues || Actress
28. Emma Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia
29. Esther Cobbah || CEO, Stratcomm Ghana
30. FadumoDayib || Politician
31. Faith Osier (Prof) || President, International Union of Immunological Societies
32. Fatou Bom Bensouda || Chief Prosecutor, International Criminal Court
33. FatoumataBa || Founder, Janngo
34. Francoise Remarck || Chairman, Canal+ Cote D'Ivoire
35. Graca Machel || Founder, Graca Machel Trust
36. Grace Naledi MandisaPandor || Minister, International Relations and Cooperation
37. HajerSharief || Co-Founder, Together We Build it
38. Hala Zayed (Dr.) || Minister, Health and Population (Egypt)
39. Halima Dangote || Executive Director, Dangote Group
40. Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu || CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation
41. Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center
42. Irene Charnley || Founder, Smile Communications
43. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Chancellor, Women's University in Africa
44. Jewel Howard Taylor (H.E) || Vice President, Liberia
45. Juliet Ehimuan || Director, Google West Africa
46. Kamissa Camara || Secretary-General, Mali Presidency
47. LallaMoulayeEzzedine || Chairman, Bank of Africa Cote d'Ivoire
48. Laureen Kouassi-Olsson || Regional Head, Amethis
49. Leila Bouamatou || Managing Director, BANK OF MAURITANIA GENERAL
50. Linda Ikeji || CEO, Linda Ikeji Media
51. Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisationinternationale de la Francophonie
52. Lucy Quist || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Morgan Stanley
53. Lydia Nsekera || Member, International Olympic Committee
54. Magda Wierzycka || CEO, Sygnia
55. Maggie Kigozi || Chairperson, Africa Scout Foundation
56. MamokgethiPhakeng (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Town
57. Mansa Nettey || CEO, StanChart Ghana
58. Martine Coffi-Studer || Chairperson, Bollore Transport & Logistics
59. Massogbe Toure || CEO, SITA S.A
60. Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || Regional Director for Africa, WHO
61. Melene Rossouw || Founder, Women Lead Movement
62. Mimi Kalinda || CEO, Africa Communications Media Group
63. Monica Geingos (H.E) || First Lady, Republic of Namibia
64. Nana AsantewaAfadzinu || Executive Director, WASCI
65. Nathalie Akon Gabala || Regional Head, Mastercard Foundation
66. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli || Founder, LEAP Africa
67. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala || Board Chair, Gavi Alliance
68. Nompumelelo ThembekileMadisa || CEO, Bidvest Group
69. OlajumokeAdenowo || Founder, AD Consulting
70. OumouSangare || Musician
71. Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group
72. Patricia Obo-Nai || CEO, Vodafone Ghana
73. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || Executive Director, UN Women
74. Racheal Njoroge || Managing Director, Cummins
75. Rachel Sibande (Dr) || Founder, mHub
76. RashaKelej (Dr) || CEO, Merck Foundation
77. Rawya Mansour || Founder, RAMSCO
78. RaychelleOmamo || Minister, Foreign Affairs (Kenya)
79. Rita Bissoonauth || Head, AU International Centre for Girls and Women's Education
80. Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || President, Ethiopia
81. Shirley AyorkorBotchwey || Minister, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (Ghana)
82. Sinach || Musician
83. Sisi Ntombela || Premier, Free State (South Africa)
84. Snowy Khoza (Dr) || CEO, Bigen Africa
85. Soham El Wardini || Mayor, Dakar
86. Sola David-Borha || Group CEO, Standard Bank Africa
87. Stella Nyanzi (Dr.) || Convenor, Women's Protest Uganda
88. Sylvia Mulinge || Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom
89. TemieGiwa-Tubosun || Founder, LifeBank
90. Toyin Sanni || CEO, Emerging Africa Capital
91. Toyin Saraki || Founder, Wellbeing Foundation Africa
92. Uche Pedro || Founder, BELLANAIJA
93. Vera Daves De Sousa || Minister, Finance (Angola)
94. Vera Songwe (Dr) || Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
95. Wala'aEssam Al-Boushi || Minister, Youth and Sport (Sudan)
96. Wanjira Mathai || Vice President & Regional Director for Africa, World Resources Institute
97. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS
98. Yemi Alade || Musician
99. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown
100. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed || Minister, Finance (Nigeria)
Contributed by Amr Jalal from "For Africa" Media
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
