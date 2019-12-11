Merck Foundation CEO RashaKelej makes it to 100 most influential Africans 2019 for empowering women through Merck More Than a Mother Movement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rasha Kelej has been recognized for her efforts to empower women in general and infertile women in particular through the 'Merck More Than a Mother' campaign, which is a historic movement that aims to empower childless and infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets.

"I am thrilled and honoured to receive this recognition and to be included in this prestigious list among such an eminent group of people. As an African and an Egyptian woman, I strongly feel the need to empower girls and women, to be able to help them reach their true potential, said Rasha Kelej, who hails from Egypt, commenting on her inclusion.

"Through our Merck Mother Than a Mother Campaign, we have always strived to bring a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility on all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses, in addition to empowering girls in education and women in STEM fields," she said.

"It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child. This recognition will motivate me to do more. It is my turn now to empower other women in my beautiful continent, I promise to use my influence and experience to support women and girls as much as I can," she further added.

"Congratulations to Dr Rasha for this recognition, she deserves it. We will continue to support our people. Africa needs women like her who are able to mentor others," said Prof Gertrude Mutharika, The First Lady of Malawi and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother.

"I would like to congratulate our adored Sister and distinguished global leader, Dr RashaKelej upon this well-deserved achievement. She has beyond description worked hard to get on this list; serving Africa and the African people with honour, dignity, diligence and distinction. You make us all proud, Dr Rasha," said Sarah Opendi, Minister of Health of Uganda.

The list includes 100 personalities from various African countries, and from various fields like political, economic, social and sports. It includes many other prominent personalities of Africa like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana was re-appointed as the Co-Chair of Sustainable Development Goals Advocate Group by UN Secretary-General, Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda for his sheer dynamism and the impact his decisions have on other countries, Mohamed 'Mo' Salah, Football Player from Egypt, for showcasing extraordinary talent in the game.

He has so many followers that he no longer belongs to Liverpool or for that matter, Egypt - he belongs to the world, Alaa Salah, an activist from Sudan who is called 'Lady Liberty', one of the iconic symbols of Sudan Uprising, Siya Kolisi, Captain of South African Rugby team came from a desperately poor beginning, his parents could not afford basic school fees, let alone his rugby kit.

Fast forward 2019....he is the World Cup Champions Captain, Eliud Kipchoge, from Kenya who has been crowned as Male Athlete of the Year by World Athletics, Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations is one of the most respected female figures in the world today for her determination to advance poverty eradication, gender equality and inclusive development in a peaceful world.

Thando Hopa, born with Albinism, this activist, model and professional lawyer from South Africa became a powerful voice and advocate for diversity and inclusion in the beauty and fashion industry, among others.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

