Merck Foundation in partnership with First Lady of Malawi launches children's story to teach values of love, respect

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Malawi, H.E. Prof Gertrude Mutharika together with Ministry of Education and Ministry of Information launched an inspiring children story of Limbani and Takondwa for children to strengthen family values of love and respect since young ages.
The book has a special message from Prof. Gertrude Mutharika, The First Lady of Malawi and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother addressed to the young readers.
"I am very happy to launch together with The First Lady of Malawi, prof. Gertrude Mutharika and Ministry of Education and Ministry of Information, Merck Foundation's children story to emphasize strong family values of love and respect from young age which will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and resulted domestic violence in the future. The story of Limbani and Takondwa is a story of a husband and wife who couldn't have children, but they never lost love or respect for each other, the man supported his wife during the fertility treatment journey and acknowledged that he too can be the cause of infertility and lived happily ever after. He also acknowledged that even if they both couldn't bring children for any reason that they will still love and respect each other's because they are more than parents," said Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother.
"It's important for parents and caregivers to start teaching respect and nurturing empathy from a very young age. We should teach boys these qualities at their schools and through media. I believe both boys and girls need the same kind of guidance. Just like girls, young boys gradually learn how to control their behaviour during their pre-school and elementary school years. This story is our way to empower our boys to develop true respect for women and know few facts about Infertility prevention and how it affects both men and women equally," he added.
"Childless women still suffer from discrimination and ostracism. Therefore, I am happy to work closely with Merck Foundation to empower women and raise awareness among communities with special focus on the youth (both and girls) through this story. Women are not just mothers; they are productive members in society and should be respected. This book will help disseminating this message to the youth of our nation," said Prof. Gertrude Mutharika, The First Lady of Malawi and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother.
"Reading Limbani's story will teach our children to respect and value all people regardless of being parents or not. It will also help preparing our children for tomorrow with the right family values of love and respect. Everyone deserves respect and love, and should never ever be overlooked or, worse, abused - even if they are childless," concluded Dr. Rasha.
Merck Foundation launched their programs in partnership with The First Lady of Malawi together with Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information and Ministry of Gender to build equitable healthcare capacity and break the infertility stigma in the country.
Merck Foundation will also be providing training in the fields of Fertility, Diabetes and Cancer to Malawian doctors to build healthcare capacity in the country.
