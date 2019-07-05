Merck Foundation in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana launch inspiring story of Kofi and Ama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo launched an inspiring children story of Kofi and Ama for children to strengthen family values of love and respect since young ages.

The book has a special message from Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother addressed to the young readers.

"I am very happy to launch together with The First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Merck Foundation's children story at one of the schools to emphasize strong family values of love and respect from a young age. The story of Kofi is a story of a husband and wife couldn't have children but they never lost love or respect for each other, the man supported his wife during the fertility treatment journey and acknowledged that he too can be the cause of infertility and lived happily ever after", emphasized Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother.

"This story is part of the 'Merck More Than a Mother' campaign which is very close to my heart. I believe we must prepare our children for tomorrow with the right family values of love and respect. Apart from that, it speaks against stigmatization", emphasized Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother.

"It's important for parents and caregivers to start teaching respect and nurturing empathy from a very young age. We should teach boys these qualities at their schools and through media. I believe both boys and girls need the same kind of guidance. Just like girls, young boys gradually learn how to control their behaviour during their pre-school and elementary school years. This story is our way to empower our boys to develop a true respect for women and know few facts about Infertility prevention and how it affects both men and women equally," added Dr Rasha Kelej.

"Reading Kofi's story will teach our children to respect and value all people Regardless of being parents or not. It will also help to prepare our children for tomorrow with the right family values of love and respect. Everyone deserves respect and love, and should never ever be overlooked or, worse, abused --even if they are childless," concluded Dr Rasha Kelej.

About 20,000 copies of the book have been printed for distribution in Ghana and will be distributed to children through various schools and libraries across the country, with the collaboration of Rebecca Foundation.

