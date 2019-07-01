Merck
Merck

Merck Foundation launches first 'Merck Health Media Training' in partnership with First Lady of Guinea

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 21:00 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 01(ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck">Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck">Merck KGaA Germany organized their first 'Merck">Merck Foundation Health Media Training' in Conakry, Guinea in partnership with H.E. Madam Djene Conde, the First Lady of Guinea and Ambassador of Merck">Merck More than a Mother together with Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communication to break the stigma around infertility in Guinea and rest of Africa.
"The training program is a part of 'Merck">Merck More than a Mother' community awareness Program and was organized for the first time in Guinea for local media representatives and media students," said Dr Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck">Merck Foundation and President of Merck">Merck More than a Mother.
"We are happy to host this training program together with Merck">Merck Foundation", said H.E. Madam Djene Conde, the First Lady of Guinea and Ambassador of Merck">Merck More Than a Mother.
"Media plays an important role is sensitizing the society. It can help in breaking the stigma around infertility. I am delighted to initiate this important training session as I strongly believe that media plays a significant role to influence our society to create a cultural shift. It has the capacity and ability to break the stigma around infertility in the community", added Dr Rasha Kelej.
The training was addressed by the First Lady of Guinea, H.E. Madam Djene Conde, who is also the Ambassador of Merck">Merck More Than a Mother and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck">Merck Foundation and President of Merck">Merck More Than a Mother and Hon Amara Sompare, Minister of Information and Communication, Guinea. It was also addressed by stalwarts of Media and top Infertility experts.
Moreover, it provided a great opportunity for the journalists to meet the experts and also to network with each other and work as a unit to eradicate the stigma around infertility in Guinea and rest of Africa.
It was attended by journalists working for Print, TV, Radio and Online media and journalism students.
"The Merck">Merck Health Media Training program focused on the international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility in Africa. It was designed to benefit the journalists in understanding the infertility issues in African communities and to learn the best media practices to cover such issues" added Dr Rasha.
Merck">Merck Foundation also announced Call for Application for 'Merck">Merck More than a Mother' 'Media Recognition Awards' for Guinea and rest of Africa. The 'Merck">Merck More than a Mother' 'Media Recognition Awards' were launched in 2017 with the aim to emphasize the role of media in enhancing the public engagement and understanding of infertility stigma and the need to change its social perception in African communities.
The applications are invited by media professionals to showcase their work to raise awareness about infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Guinea and rest of Africa.
Who can apply- Journalists from print, online, radio and multimedia platforms from Guinea and rest of Africa.
Last date of submission: Entries can be submitted till 30th October 2019.This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

