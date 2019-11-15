Merck Foundation
Merck Foundation

Merck Foundation marks 'World Diabetes Day 2019' by launching their 'Nationwide Diabetes Blue Points Project' to advance diabetes care in African countries

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marked 'World Diabetes Day 2019' by building diabetes care capacity in Africa and Asia.
"We strongly believe that starting the 'Merck Nationwide Diabetes Blue Points Project' is the right strategy to ensure that every provenance in Africa will have the diabetes care they deserve and not only the capital or main cities. In partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health we are trying to provide one year on line diploma for doctors from different provinces, counties or districts of respective countries, ensuring geographical coverage of the whole country. The aim is to build a platform of diabetes experts nationwide across Africa. It is a very difficult Diploma; it needs dedication and hard work therefore selection and screening of the right candidates is the key to ensure their continuity and success but Ministries of Health are doing great job to find the eligible candidates who do not drop out of the course," said Dr RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.
Merck Foundation is providing for One-Year Diploma in Diabetes Management and Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine from University of South Wales, UK.
Moreover, Merck Foundation is providing for French Speaking countries the 'Master course in the Clinical Management of Diabetes' in French, accredited by the Royal College of General Practitioners, United Kingdom.
So far, Merck Foundation has already enrolled more than 180 candidates under their 'Merck Nationwide Diabetes Blue Point Project' from 34 African and Asian Countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Liberia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Gambia, UAE, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
"On completion of course, clinicians will setup diabetes clinic within public sector setting, nationwide. This will mark another milestone of our commitment to working with governments, academia and relevant stakeholders in building healthcare capacity with a focus on non-communicable diseases in developing countries," he added.
"This course will be very beneficial not only for me but also for the people of my country as it will enable me to provide them right care and treatment for the complications that arise due to diabetes," said Lorato Wadikonyana from Botswana, candidate enrolled under Diabetes Blue Points Project.
"I am delighted to be a beneficiary of this project, as it this will enable me to improve my knowledge and experience and utilize my expertise to help and treat the people of my country," said George Mshanga from Zambia, candidate enrolled under Diabetes Blue Points Project.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Implement zero mobile termination charge from 2020, open house urges TRAI

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Participants of an open house discussion on Friday unanimously urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) to implement zero mobile termination charge from January 1, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:20 IST

Shallu Jindal honoured with Golden Peacock Award for Social and...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal has been conferred with Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership-2019 for being an outstanding pioneer in the world of social welfare, promoting the public cause for overall societal benefits and propagating a

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:10 IST

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/Digpu): Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) conducts peace projects in various fields including international law, peace education and more.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:36 IST

India's overall export shows 1.51 pc growth during April-October

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-October of 2019-20 financial year are estimated to be USD 310.23 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 1.51 per cent over the last corresponding period, said the Ministry of Commerce and Indust

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:13 IST

Team India announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:08 IST

Secure yourself against wide range of risks, with pocket...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Though the insurance industry has significantly evolved over the past decade, there are still many aspects that are not covered by conventional insurance companies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:06 IST

Zee Learn Limited Q2 FY20 - Consolidated PAT Zooms 73 Percent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:58 IST

Sonata Forays into the smart wearable category with 'Stride'

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): Sonata, India's largest-selling watch brand from the house of Titan forays into the Smart Wearables category with a range of hybrid Smartwatches - Stride.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:57 IST

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada sets Guinness World Record for the...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service networks in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, achieved a milestone by setting a Guinness W

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:52 IST

UK India Business Council launches socio-economic impact campaign

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): The UK India business Council has launched a campaign to highlight the importance of the socio-economic contribution that UK businesses make in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Bajaj Finserv offers lucrative deals on Vivo Smartphones

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering attractive discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers to its customers purchasing Vivo smartphones by availing hassle-free finance from the company.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:13 IST

Salaries are not subject to GST, clarifies CBIC

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Salaries are not subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) clarified on Friday, adding that no GST has been demanded on salaries paid to chief executive officers or employees.

Read More
iocl