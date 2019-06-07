Merck Foundation meets the First Lady of Guinea to plan launch of programs in the country

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany met the First Lady of Guinea to plan the launch of their programs and initiatives in the country. The meeting was held between The First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

"Guinea is all set to welcome the programs of Merck Foundation. These programs are going to be very beneficial for our people and their social and economic well-being. Merck Foundation will help us build healthcare capacity and break the stigma of infertility in the country", emphasized the First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother.

Merck Foundation had appointed the First Lady of Guinea as the Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother in 2017.

"I am happy to work closely with Her Excellency First Lady of Guinea. We acknowledge her great efforts as 'Merck More Than a Mother' Ambassador to empower infertile women in the country. With the launch of our programs, we will underscore our long -term partnership to build healthcare capacity and train doctors in the fields of Cancer Care, Fertility, and Diabetes care", explained Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother.

Merck Foundation will be working closely with the Office of First Lady to support the establishment of the first ever public IVF centre in the country by providing technical advice and training to medical and paramedical staff.

Merck Foundation also plans to introduce other unique initiatives in the country to get the desired culture shift with regard to the stigma related to infertility.

"Few initiatives include announcing the Merck more than a Mother Media Recognition Award and Media Health Training in partnership with the First Lady of Guinea together with Ministry Health and Ministry of Communication and Information. Creating songs and movies in partnership with local artists to address the stigma related to infertility and educates people across the country. Also, involving fashion industry to deliver the message of breaking the stigma of infertile women to the community in day to day life which will be achieved by organizing 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards," explained Dr Rasha Kelej.

"Another innovative initiative is to launch an inspiring cartoon storybook for children to empower our boys at the elementary level, to develop a true respect for women and teach them family values of love and respect and few facts about Infertility, prevention and how it affects both men and women equally", added Dr Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has provided clinical training on fertility speciality in the past two years and it will continue this program in partnership with the ministry of health to improve access to quality and equitable fertility care in the country.

Merck Foundation will also continue enrolling doctors from Guinea in their two-year oncology fellowship program and master degree as a contribution to improve cancer care in the country as well as, continue to enrol doctors for their Diabetes Blue Points Project.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

