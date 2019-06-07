The First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation
The First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation

Merck Foundation meets the First Lady of Guinea to plan launch of programs in the country

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:57 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany met the First Lady of Guinea to plan the launch of their programs and initiatives in the country. The meeting was held between The First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.
"Guinea is all set to welcome the programs of Merck Foundation. These programs are going to be very beneficial for our people and their social and economic well-being. Merck Foundation will help us build healthcare capacity and break the stigma of infertility in the country", emphasized the First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother.
Merck Foundation had appointed the First Lady of Guinea as the Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother in 2017.
"I am happy to work closely with Her Excellency First Lady of Guinea. We acknowledge her great efforts as 'Merck More Than a Mother' Ambassador to empower infertile women in the country. With the launch of our programs, we will underscore our long -term partnership to build healthcare capacity and train doctors in the fields of Cancer Care, Fertility, and Diabetes care", explained Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother.
Merck Foundation will be working closely with the Office of First Lady to support the establishment of the first ever public IVF centre in the country by providing technical advice and training to medical and paramedical staff.
Merck Foundation also plans to introduce other unique initiatives in the country to get the desired culture shift with regard to the stigma related to infertility.
"Few initiatives include announcing the Merck more than a Mother Media Recognition Award and Media Health Training in partnership with the First Lady of Guinea together with Ministry Health and Ministry of Communication and Information. Creating songs and movies in partnership with local artists to address the stigma related to infertility and educates people across the country. Also, involving fashion industry to deliver the message of breaking the stigma of infertile women to the community in day to day life which will be achieved by organizing 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards," explained Dr Rasha Kelej.
"Another innovative initiative is to launch an inspiring cartoon storybook for children to empower our boys at the elementary level, to develop a true respect for women and teach them family values of love and respect and few facts about Infertility, prevention and how it affects both men and women equally", added Dr Rasha Kelej.
Merck Foundation has provided clinical training on fertility speciality in the past two years and it will continue this program in partnership with the ministry of health to improve access to quality and equitable fertility care in the country.
Merck Foundation will also continue enrolling doctors from Guinea in their two-year oncology fellowship program and master degree as a contribution to improve cancer care in the country as well as, continue to enrol doctors for their Diabetes Blue Points Project.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:23 IST

Bajaj Finserv envisages a healthier India with #FitForLife campaign

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, aims to further penetrate the health and wellness ecosystem of India by bringing back its successful #FitForLife campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:28 IST

IMF urges policymakers to consider rising power of big...

Washington DC [USA], June 7 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that rising power of big successful companies across the world could lower capital investment, weaken productivity and reduce people's take-home pay.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:03 IST

Cyient makes strategic investment in Israel-based rail...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has announced a corporate venture investment in Israel-based Cylus which a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for the rail industry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:49 IST

Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Business becomes Refinitiv in India

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Financial and Risk Business of Thomson Reuters is now part of the Refinitiv group in India, following the close of the India-specific deal that formed part of the global partnership between US private equity group Blackstone and Thomson Reuters in

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:46 IST

Lakme Academy powered by Aptech expands footprint

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lakme Academy powered by Aptech (LAPA) today launched a new centre in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. The centre was inaugurated by well-known writer and Telugu Cinema heartthrob Maya Nelluri.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:57 IST

CCI approves acquisition of L&T's electrical and automation business

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of Larsen & Toubro's (L&T's) electrical and automation business by Schneider Electric India and MacRitchie Investments.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:20 IST

Healthians launches operations in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Healthians, India's largest health test at home service has entered Mumbai and Pune with the acqui-hiring of Mumbai based Wow Web Solutions Private Limited that runs Healthy Labs - A B2B diagnostic logistic service provider. As a part of the deal all Healthy La

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:19 IST

Indiabulls Real Estate to offload 14 pc stake to third party investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): The promoters of Indiabulls Real Estate intend to sell 14 per cent of the fully paid-up capital to third-party investors, a move that has been planned to ensure focus on the financial services business in the long run.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:41 IST

Mega real estate event 'Billion Dreams' closes Square Yards...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, successfully closed its mega global real estate roadshow calendar 2018-19 with 'Billion Dreams'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:37 IST

Giftalove.com announces rapid 3-hour delivery of gifts in India

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In an internet driven world, where anything or everything can be availed with just a few clicks on the phone, the facility of three-hour delivery is certainly a blessing in disguise.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Stocks gain marginally in early hours amid volatile trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally in volatile trading during early hours on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy cut interest rates marginally on expected lines.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Forevermark hosts business transformation programme at London...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, recently organised a customised programme on 'Leading Business Transformation' for their authorized retailers at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in Shanghai at t

Read More
iocl