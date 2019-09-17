The First Lady of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother with Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother
The First Lady of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother with Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother

Merck Foundation partners with First Lady of Zimbabwe to build healthcare capacity

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:18 IST

Harare [Zimbabwe]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first 'Merck Foundation Health Media Training' on 16th September 2019 in Harare, Zimbabwe in partnership with Auxillia Mnangagwa, the First Lady of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother together with Ministries of Health and Information to break the stigma around infertility in Zimbabwe and rest of Africa.
"It is an honor to appoint the First lady of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa, the Ambassador of Merck more than a Mother. After our committee meeting in March 2019 at Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI) Summit, our programs have started in partnership with Zimbabwe government and we have already enrolled many doctors to our specialty training programs for Two Year Oncology Master and Fellowship, One Year Online Diabetes Diploma and Fertility Specialist Training. Moreover, we are conducting today, the first health media training in Zimbabwe to educate media how to break the stigma of infertility through their valuable work", emphasized Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck more than a Mother.
The training program is a part of 'Merck More than a Mother' community awareness Program and was organized for the first time in Zimbabwe for local media representatives and media students.
"We welcome this important initiative of the Merck Foundation in our country. Media, if guided properly can bring about a huge change in the current scenario where women solely blamed for infertility. I urge or media partners to work together for this cause to make a difference", emphasized Auxillia Mnangagwa, the First Lady of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother.
"I am delighted to initiate this important training as I strongly believe that media plays a significant role to influence our society to create a cultural shift. It has the capacity and ability to break the stigma around infertility in the community", added Rasha Kelej.
The training was addressed by the First Lady of Zimbabwe, stalwarts of the media industry, including international faculty and infertility experts.
Moreover, it provided a great opportunity for the journalists to meet the experts and also to network with each other and work as a unit to eradicate the stigma around infertility in Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa. It was attended by journalists working for Print, TV, Radio and Online media and journalism students.
"The Merck Health Media Training program focused on international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility in Africa. It was designed to benefit the journalists in understanding the infertility issues in African communities and to learn the best media practices to cover such issues," added Dr Rasha Kelej.
Merck Foundation also announced the call for application for 'Merck More than a Mother', 'Media Recognition Awards' for Zimbabwe and rest of Africa. The 'Merck More than a Mother', 'Media Recognition Awards' were launched in 2017 with the aim to emphasize the role of media in enhancing the public engagement and understanding of infertility stigma and the need to change its social perception in African communities.
The applications are invited by media professionals to showcase their work to raise awareness about infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa.
Who can apply? Journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia platforms from Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa.
Last date of submission: Entries can be submitted till 31st December 2019.
How to apply? Entries can be submitted via email.
Categories and prize money for winners:

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:31 IST

BEML and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering in strategic partnership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): State-owned BEML and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering have signed a pact to work together in aerospace, industrial automation, 3D printing, artificial intelligence and hydraulic system engineering.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:20 IST

Aavas Financiers raises Rs 345 crore from IFC through NCDs

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Affordable housing finance company Aavas Financiers has received an investment of Rs 345 crore from IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:51 IST

GM, TCS launch new partnership in global vehicle engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): General Motors and Tata Consultancy Services have announced a new partnership in future global vehicle engineering, building on a 16-year long relationship between the two companies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity gauges slide amid weak investor sentiment, auto stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Tuesday amid weakness in Asian peers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 07:39 IST

Dr Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, inducted to the Board of Governors...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): NIE University, in its most recent progress, has announced the induction of renowned Dr Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay as the member of the Board of Governors with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:27 IST

Strike on Saudi facilities may add a geopolitical risk premium...

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): A coordinated drone strike on Saudi Arabia's key oil facilities over the weekend is expected to add a geopolitical risk premium to oil prices and is credit negative for Indian consumers, investment information company ICRA said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:48 IST

Sensex falls by 262 points, oil marketing firms worst hit after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended declines in the afternoon session to close with a negative bias on Monday as global oil prices surged to four-month highs after a strike on the world's biggest oil facility in Saudi Arabia removed about 5 per cent of glo

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:38 IST

Autumn/Winter'19 campaign unveiled for Scott by Sonam and Anil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16(ANI/NewsVoir): The revolutionary eyewear brand, Scott, has revealed their latest Autumn/Winter'19 Collection in collaboration with the stylish father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:34 IST

Online monitoring system launched for steel imports

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The government on Monday launched a steel import monitoring system (SIMS) to provide advance information about steel imports to various stakeholders including producers and importers to have effective policy interventions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:34 IST

Leverage your finances hassle-free with Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16(ANI/BusinessWire India): In a time when the market is filled with credit cards tailored to meet various spending habits, finding a versatile card that offers attractive rewards irrespective of the category of your transactions is rare.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:25 IST

Rosatom's first of a kind Floating Nuclear Power Unit arrives to...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 16(ANI/NewsVoir): The floating power unit Akademik Lomonosov has arrived at the port of its permanent location in Pevek, Chukotka, in Russia's Far East, where it is being docked to start operations by the end of this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:13 IST

HARMAN appoints Vikram Kher as Vice President, Lifestyle Audio in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 16(ANI/NewsVoir): HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the appointment of Vikram Kher as the Vice President for its Lifestyle Audio Division

Read More
iocl