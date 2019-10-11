Merck
Merck Foundation partners with Gambian government to build healthcare capacity in the country

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with the First Lady of The Gambia, Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, released an empowering song to break the stigma around infertility in Africa and rest of the world as part of Merck more than a Mother community awareness campaign.
The song has been written and composed by Sunita, a young female artist from the Gambia.
"This song is part of Merck More than a Mother Movement to discover African talent that can produce songs, music, movies and fashion to address the stigma of infertility to sensitize African communities to say 'No for infertility stigma' and to raise awareness about women's role in society which beyond only being mothers. Women are not baby making machines, they are productive members in society whether they are mothers or not, moreover men equally can be the cause of infertility like women so why are they are solely been blamed for it," said Dr RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother.
The song urges men to support their wives during the treatment journey of building a family and delivers an important message 'Fertility is a Shared Responsibility'.
Merck Foundation has been working at all levels to bring in a cultural shift in the African society.
Merck Foundation has also underscored their commitment to build healthcare capacity in the country by partnering with H.E. Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, The First Lady of The Gambia.
"It has been a pleasure working with Merck Foundation. Their innovative programs have been very beneficial for the people of our country. The training Merck Foundation is providing to our doctors is proving to be very valuable to us. Around twenty doctors will be provided by one year and two years training to be able to have our first ever Oncologist and Oncology team, and first fertility specialists and Embryologist. We did not have before a cancer care clinic or oncologist or even fertility specialist or clinic. Now, couples will find the care they deserve, and they will have option to have the assurance they need if they chose to have children. We are making history with Merck Foundation," said H.E. Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, The First Lady of The Gambia.
"After our committee meeting with Her Excellency in 2017 in Egypt at Merck Africa Asia Luminary, our programs have started in partnership with The Gambia government and we have already enrolled doctor from The Gambia to our specialty training programs for Oncology Master and Fellowship Program, One Year Online Diabetes Diploma and Fertility Specialist Training. I am very proud that we have trained the first ever fertility specialist from The Gambia. Our aim is to improve access to innovative and equitable healthcare in the country," added Dr RashaKelej.
The local song is Merck Foundation's effort to break the stigma around infertility, using art as a medium.
"I believe that art can influence the way we think and act as individuals, and as a society. Art allows us to go beyond the boundaries of what we currently know or think. It can be used as a way to challenge society's current beliefs, generate critical thinking and bring about a positive change. Music on its own has the ability to move people, provoke emotion, and think about any lyrics," concluded Dr Kelej.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

