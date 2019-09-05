Merck Foundation Partners With National Cancer Institute and Ministry of Higher Education of Egypt to Train African Oncologists
Merck Foundation Partners With National Cancer Institute and Ministry of Higher Education of Egypt to Train African Oncologists

Merck Foundation partners with National Cancer Institute and Ministry of Higher Education of Egypt to Train African Oncologists

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted a special meeting with Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute, Cairo and African Ambassadors of Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Malawi and Zambia.
The meeting was chaired by Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.
"The purpose of this important meeting was to discuss the Merck Foundation's Cancer Access Program and to define a process to facilitate the enrollment of the selected African Doctors from their respective countries into the two and half year Master Degree of Medical Oncology at National Cancer Institute, Cairo University," said Dr Rasha Kelej.
A special committee consisting of Merck Foundation, Foreign Students Department of Ministry of High Education, Egypt; African Students from five countries and Academic Members of National Cancer Institute, Cairo discussed the challenges and solutions to improve the impact of the program for the next five years.
"More than 20 candidates from more than 12 countries are expected to join this program, annually. We are committed to lead Africa to a better future through shaping the landscape of Cancer care in the continent. My special thanks to Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute and Cairo University for making this meeting a great success," he added.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Ligne Roset 2019 Collection made debut at IOTA Boutique Furniture

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): When was the last time a piece of furniture merited attention- in a better way? If you haven't witnessed such experience then, at IOTA Boutique Furniture, Ligne Roset's 2019 Collection has marked its grand debut.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:24 IST

Arnaya collaborates with ace designer Gauri Khan for luxury line...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arnaya, an international lifestyle brand, rooted in a long history of quality craftsmanship and design innovation, has announced collaboration with ace designer Gauri Khan for a line of bespoke products in marble and stone, reimagined by blendi

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:22 IST

Alibaba's Philanthropy Arm Hosts 2nd Philanthropy Forum in India...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alibaba Group's UCWeb, on behalf of its philanthropic arm Alibaba Foundation, hosted the second Philanthropy Forum in India today in a bid to drive universal education in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:21 IST

PlyMahal launches Golden Decorative Laminated Surfaces to...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the arrival of the festive season, many people start revamping their homes to give up the mood and welcome guests.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:01 IST

Hello 6E gets 6Eier

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading airline, IndiGo, will be bringing out a vibrant new avatar of its Hello 6E magazine in partnership with Maxposure Media Group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:59 IST

Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure for eMobility

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): To meet the urgent needs of the world's rapidly-expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) market, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched EcoStruxure for eMobility, the only end-to-end solution to c

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:56 IST

A Businessman by Profession, Shagun Jain wins India's Biggest...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PokerBaazi.com, India's fastest growing online gaming platform organised another much-awaited edition of India's biggest poker tournament Game Changer, last week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:53 IST

R Kesavan takes over as HPCL's Finance Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): R Kesavan on Thursday took over as the Finance Director at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:42 IST

HGS hits $1 billion in recovered payments for healthcare...

Chicago (Illinois) [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) said on Thursday it has recovered one billion dollars in denied insurance payments on behalf of healthcare systems, a major milestone in what are some of the providers' toughest claims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:15 IST

Cybersecurity, a board room imperative in nearly half of global...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI) on Thursday unveiled market research which shows that 48 per cent of corporate boards and 63 per cent of business leaders of surveyed enterprises are actively involved in cybersecurity strategy discussions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:40 IST

Edelweiss teams up with SBI for co-origination of loans to MSMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): ECL Finance, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, State Bank of India (SBI) have signed a co-origination agreement to increase access to credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:12 IST

Sensex falls 80 points in narrow trade, Tata Motors and Coal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday but continued their downward march in the afternoon session to wind up with marginal losses.

Read More
iocl