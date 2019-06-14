Merck Foundation partners with the First Lady of Guinea to build healthcare capacity, break infertility stigma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communication launched their programs to build equitable healthcare capacity and break the infertility stigma in the country.

"I have been an Ambassador of "Merck More than a Mother" since 2017 with the aim to empower infertile women and build fertility care capacity in the country. I am happy to welcome Merck Foundation to officially launch their programs which are going to be very beneficial for our nation. Their innovative initiatives will improve access to equitable healthcare solutions and will help to break the stigma of infertility across the country", emphasized Djene Conde, the First Lady of Guinea and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother.

"We are very happy to underscore our long term commitment to building healthcare capacity in Guinea. We are also very proud to acknowledge the great efforts of the First Lady Of Guinea as 'Merck More a Than a Mother' Ambassador. We are going to work closely with her to raise awareness about infertility prevention, male infertility and define interventions to break infertility stigma. Moreover, we will continue to build healthcare capacity in the country by providing training to Guinean doctors in the fields of Fertility, Diabetes and Cancer Care", explained Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother.

Merck Foundation will also be working closely with the office of First Lady to support the establishment of the first ever public IVF centre in the country by providing technical advice and training to medical and paramedical staff.

Merck Foundation also plans to introduce other unique initiatives in the country to create the desired culture shift with regard to breaking the stigma around infertility.

"Few initiatives include announcing the Merck more than a Mother Media Recognition Award and Media Health Training for the first time in the country in partnership with the First Lady of Guinea together with Ministry Health and Ministry of Communication and Information. Moreover, creating songs in partnership with local artists to address the stigma related to infertility and educate people across the country", said Dr Rasha Kelej.

"Merck foundation will also launch a cartoon story to educate children family values of love and respect and sensitize them about the great values of women since young ages. In addition to involving fashion industry to deliver the message of breaking the stigma of infertile women to the community in day to day life which will be achieved by organizing 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards," explained Dr Rasha Kelej.

Moreover, Merck foundation has provided clinical training on fertility speciality in the past two years and will continue this program in partnership with the Ministry of Health to improve access to quality and equitable fertility care in the country.

Merck Foundation will also continue enrolling doctors from Guinea in their one-year oncology fellowship program as a contribution to improve cancer care in the country.

Merck foundation will also continue to enrol doctors in Diabetes diploma in French as part of their Diabetes Blue Points Project.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

