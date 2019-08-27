Merck Africa Asia Luminary
Merck Africa Asia Luminary

Merck Foundation to conduct 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia Luminary" October 2019 in Ghana

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:58 IST

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia Luminary" in Accra, Ghana on 29 and 30 October 2019. It will be co-chaired by Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.
"Together with First Ladies of Africa and Ministers of different sectors, we will work on the strong strategy to build healthcare capacity and provide the necessary training to establish a strong platform of experts in diabetes, hypertension, cancer and fertility care in their countries and define interventions to break infertility stigma. During the two days Luminary, the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Committee will be conducted to discuss different topics of discussion, follow up, monitoring and decisions", emphasized Dr Rasha Kelej.
Prof Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of E Merck KG will inaugurate the Luminary and will participate in the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Committee which will be conducted during the two days Luminary.
During Merck Africa Asia Luminary, in order to contribute to the social and economic development of Africa and Asia, more than 1000 healthcare providers, policymakers, academia, researchers and health media from Sub- Saharan Africa will participate.
More than 60 English, French and Portuguese speaking countries will benefit from the two days conference from valuable educational and social development sessions by top international experts in diabetes, fertility, oncology and women health, cardiology with the aim to raise health awareness and improve disease management, early detection and prevention, build healthcare capacity and improve access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions across the continent.
During the inauguration session on the 29th of October, a High-Level Ministerial Panel will be conducted where the Ministers of Health, Information, Gender, Education and Science will share solutions and activities to help in building healthcare capacity.
Also, there will be a discussion about the challenges and solutions of infertility, oncology, diabetes and hypertension care in Africa and Asia.
During the conference, Merck Foundation will also mark an important occasion; the 2nd Anniversary of Merck Foundation.
Moreover, winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' media recognition, fashion and film awards of Ghana will be announced during the Award ceremony on the 29th of October.
African and Asian Countries participating include: Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Central Africa Republic, Cambodia, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Guinea - Bissau, Guinea - Conakry, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, UAE, UK, Uganda, US, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

