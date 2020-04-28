Merck Foundation to raise awareness about coronavirus in African French speaking countries in partnership with their First Ladies.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Kinshasa [Congo], April 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards for French Speaking African Countries in partnership with Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, the First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo; Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou, the First Lady of Niger; Hinda Deby Itno, the First Lady of Chad; Antoinette Sassou-Nguesso, the First Lady of Congo Brazzaville and Aminata Maiga Keita, the First Lady of Mali.

The theme of the awards is 'Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown'.

"The 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Award will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them," explained Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

"I am very proud to partner with the First Ladies of Africa in more than 15 countries to raise awareness about COVID 19 through our important partners, the media to be able to spectate facts from misconceptions and myth. This is very important during this unsettling period of our lives," Dr Rasha Kelej added.

"The pandemic has led to a horrifying increase in violence against women. Women and girls are under higher risk of domestic violence due to increased tensions in the household. Moreover, school closures translate into a heightened burden of informal care within families, affecting women negatively more than men. Many of these women are currently trapped with their abusers, struggling to access any support service, they are lonely and suffering in silence. This issue also needs to be highlighted by the journalists," further added Dr Kelej, while emphasising on a very important issue in the current scenario.

The awards are open to all the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia platforms from French speaking African Countries. The awards have been also announced in English speaking, Portuguese speaking and Arabic speaking African countries. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

Merck Foundation has also initiated these awards in Asian and middle eastern Countries.

Details of the Merck Foundation "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards

Who can Apply:

Journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Mali and other French speaking African Countries.

Last date of submission:

Entries can be submitted till June 30, 2020

How to apply?

Entries can be submitted via Email to info@merck-foundation.com

along with your details (including Name, Gender, Country, Media house, Email address and Mobile Number) and entry as an attachment.

Categories and Prize Money:



