Meru launches cab booking service at Mumbai's CSMT Railway Station

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:43 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 30(ANI/NewsVoir): In an attempt to ease last mile commuting for railway travellers, Meru announced its 'zero wait-time' cab booking services at the CSMT station, Mumbai.
This will allow commuters to book a Meru cab directly at any of the dedicated booking counters situated at the Main Line Waiting Area and at Platform no 18, near the escalator. Additionally, commuters can also book a Meru cab with using the Meru App which allows them to select the pickup point to board the cab.
Passengers getting out of the CSMT Railway Station will no longer need to walk out of the station premises to book a cab. Dedicated booking counters have been set up at Main Line Waiting Area near platform no 13 and at Platform no 18 exit near escalator, respectively.
Commuters can board their pre-assigned cab from a fleet of Meru cabs lined up outside the station. Meru's motive behind this is to improve passenger convenience and ease the hassle of getting a worry-free ride home by providing instant booking confirmation and readily available cab to start their onward journey. Post booking, passengers can swiftly board their air-conditioned cab at any of the two first-lane pickup points situated next to the exit gates of Platform no 18 and main line waiting area near platform no 13 of the CSMT. Meru offers 'no-surge' pricing and passengers can avail Meru's AC sedan cab ride starting at Rs 99 from CSMT. Customers can also pay for their Meru ride using their credit/debit card, BHIM UPI, Paytm and other digital payment options using Meru App.
"Consumer centricity and experience has always been our top priority. Taking it further, we are now extending our ride hailing services right out of the CSMT Railway Station. Now railway travelers will have an option to choose AC sedan cab service, readily available at CSMT. We thank the Railway Authority for believing in Meru and giving us the opportunity to provide excellent cab service to all railway passengers," said Abhay Pratap Singh, City Head - Mumbai, Meru.
Meru's 'zero wait-time' cab service is operational at CSMT and is going to help thousands of railway passengers, effectively. For over a decade, Meru has remarkably focused on intensifying its user-accessibility, usability and security across India.
Ride a Meru cab once and it is very likely that you would be amused by its trusted customer service, transparent billing with No-surge prices and well-trained driver-partners who provide a truly worry-free travel experience.
