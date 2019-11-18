Metro check-in facility extended for three more airlines

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Monday announced the enhancement of Metro check-in facility for the passengers of three more airlines.

The service is currently available for the flyers of Air India and Vistara. Passengers of AirAsia, GoAir (international flights) and SpiceJet flying out of Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) can obtain their boarding passes at the Metro check-in counters set up near the entrance of New Delhi Metro Station.

The service has been extended by DIAL in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of its effort to provide an enhanced experience to its domestic and international passengers, the company said in a statement.

This facility will help many airport-bound passengers who can check-in at the station at their convenience. It will close two hours prior to the departure time.

"Innovation and technology are the cornerstones of our successful operations," said DIAL's Chief Executive Officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

"For us, passengers checking-in remotely or by reaching the airport directly are seamless. As the operator of the country's capital airport, we owe the responsibility of making the airport user-friendly for tourists," he said in a statement. (ANI)

