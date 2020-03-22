MG Motor India introduces 'Disinfect and Deliver' program

New Delhi [India], Mar 22: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, MG Motor India today announced its "Disinfect and Deliver" initiative which ensures car deliveries and test drive at home to customers under a complete sanitised process.

"The staff at our dealerships is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitised. All delivery and test drive vehicles are being swabbed with disinfectant before delivery at customers' homes. The company is also taking necessary preventive measures to make a safe environment for dealership employees in order to ensure their health and well-being," the company said in a release.

Speaking on the announcement, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, "At MG Motor India, it's a human thing to look out for each other. As a responsible organisation, we are committed to the safety and health of our customers, dealer partners, dealer staff and employees. In times like these, ensuring the well-being of people that we care about becomes paramount."

"Safety is our topmost priority, through the Disinfect and Deliver Program our focus is to sanitise throughout the value chain. Thus, we will have limited staff to support essential and emergency services during this period. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers in advance. However, we will try our level best to satisfy our customers as always," he added.

The carmaker has also completely digitised the process of bookings and delivery of MG cars. (ANI)

