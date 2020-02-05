MG Motor India unveils 14 autonomous cars, including iconic Marvel X

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): MG Motor on Wednesday showcased 14 internet, electric and autonomous cars across hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle segments for the Indian market.

The products included Marvel X, the world's first mass-production model to achieve level three intelligent driving. Its augmented reality maps make navigation more precise and visual, allowing the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself.

"MG's vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven and sustainable. The products showcased are a testament to our commitment to enabling this vision," said President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba.

"Having successfully introduced category-leading products such as Hector and ZS EV in the Indian market, the showcase of 14 global products across different categories is aimed at giving consumers and industry stakeholders a glimpse of the excitement and innovation that the future holds," he added.

MG Motor India has its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.

Founded in Britain during 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. They were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British prime ministers and even the British royal family for their styling, elegance and spirited performance.

(ANI)

