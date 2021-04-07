MHS announces the launch of influencer marketing & post production services for influencers

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): An influencer - as the word suggests - influences a set of audience who follows her/his blogs/vlogs/social media posts. In this corona pandemic times, the consumption of online content has increased multifold. This has led to influencers having more say in terms of product placements in their content.

The global influencer marketing industry is expected to be USD 15 billion in 2022 compared to USD 8Bn in 2019. In India, the industry is small, but is poised to grow to around USD 2 Bn by 2022. Today, influencer marketing is one of the best ways for gaining trust for brands. Influencers can bring great customer acquisition for brands by making great content on their social networks. The brands have started recognising the importance and impact of influencer marketing. This has led to an increased share of influencer marketing budget in their overall marketing budgets.

In India, around 70 per cent of the influencers are from metrocities - with Mumbai and Delhi accounting for over 50 per cent of the influencers. However, around 30 per cent of the influencers are from tier 2 cities and towns. Almost 50 per cent of the influencers are between age groups 18-24. Over 80 per cent of the influencers are tagged as micro or nano influencers, which means they have a following of less than 50k.

The major challenges which influencers face are: No clear benchmarks on value of the work, delays in payment, expectations of quick results, lack of training and lack of clear expectations. With increasing focus on this marketing segment, there is a clear need to solve these problems and grow the influencer ecosystem.

With this objective in mind, Abhishek Vyas and Nitish Kalra have started My Haul Store (MHS). A one stop solution platform for influencers. The company provides a platform for influencers to showcase their videos/blogs, training and support in video creation and editing, marketing projects from brands and steady stream of revenues. MHS is a trendy tool for influencers which can help in promoting sponsored and non-sponsored products in an efficient and interactive way, providing a great user experience to one's subscribers and followers.

Quitting their six-figure jobs, Abhishek and Nitish stepped into the world of entrepreneurship. In their past organizations, they had worked with influencers and understood their problems. They also saw a huge opportunity in solving these problems for the influencers and the brands.



In mid 2020, MHS approached Amazon with a proposal to manage and enable their influencer marketing program. "It took us three months to run the pilot project and then we could convince the amazon team on the value we can deliver," said Abhishek Vyas, Founder and CEO, MHS. This deal was the validation of what he and his co-founders were trying to achieve.

MHS kick-started with a group of fifteen Influencers and worked up a modest profit with affiliate marketing. The duo affirmed that allocating their finance was a gradual process and that they never rushed into a decision.

Video editing is one of MHS's strong suits. The skilled team at MHS tailors influencer video and highlights content for the influencers. The revised content cuts through the clutter and reaches the right audience and increases brand engagement. The services aim to help influencers break away from the constraints imposed by lack of equipment and time-saving on post-production.

"We want to allow the influencers to focus on their craft and bring about creativity and quality content, which basically ups their ante and engagement," said Abhishek Vyas, Founder and CEO, MHS. MHS offers tailored packages to make the services accessible and cost-effective to any and all influencers in the field.

Other services offered by MHS include digital marketing, photography, graphic design, and video production. "We are in the process of building a one-stop-shop of innovative solutions by bringing together the best," Abhishek Vyas further added.

MHS has secured Amazon Influencer marketing as well as pre and post-launch shoots for corporate and it looks forward to having more influencers and brands on board. The firm has made over Rs 7 crores in revenues in a short period of time. The company will work towards adding more services. These will help solve influencer pain points, design and implement marketing campaigns for the brands and grow the entire ecosystem of influencers, brands and users.

