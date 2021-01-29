Micromax announces #INdiakeRealHeroes campaign to celebrate unsung heroes Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Micromax Informatics Ltd, India's very own smartphone and consumer electronics brand, announced a social campaign titled #INdiakeRealHeroes via Rahul Sharma's post on twitter http://bit.ly/INdiaKeRealHeroes. The aim of this campaign is to recognise and applaud real heroes, who have gone above and beyond to help the ones in need and do things, India ke liye.

On this 72nd Republic Day, #INdiakeRealHeroes initiative will shine the spotlight on 72 such real heroes who have made a significant contribution in helping the less privileged. The social campaign is about inviting INdians to share stories of individuals around them who went out of their way to help the ones in need.

As an INdian brand, Micromax will not only shine the limelight upon these heroes but also present them with the India Ke Liye phones - 72 IN note 1 smartphones for the real heroes and 72 IN 1b smartphones for those who bring these amazing stories of their kindness and valour.



Commenting on the campaign rollout, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, said, "Last year was a year where humanity won. It's a year where all of us tried to be better, kinder, lend a helping hand to those we barely knew, cheered for the success of others and for once we truly came together. On this Republic Day, it fills my heart with pride and honour as we look at so many inspirational deeds from #INdiakeRealHeroes who rise to the occasion every day to make a positive impact on the lives of people around them. It is our duty to do whatever it takes INdia ke liye and it is equally our duty to applaud and appreciate these champions. I am positive that #INdiakeRealHeroes will give us many of these stories which will continue to motivate us to be better and do better."

Through its social media handles on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, Micromax is inviting Indians to nominate individuals they have come across in their daily lives who have contributed and are committed towards working tirelessly INdia Ke Liye. Micromax will be celebrating 72 unsung heroes and showcase the work that they have done in order to help others cope in troubling times.

Micromax invites you to nominate the heroes. It's not just a recognition for the individual but an inspiration for millions of others.

