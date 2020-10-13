Microsoft, AICTE collaborate to skill students and educators in next-gen technologies

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with Microsoft to provide uninterrupted online learning to millions of students across the country and empower them with future-ready skills.

As part of the partnership, over 1,500 course modules from Microsoft will be made available to students and educators free of cost through AICTE's e-learning portal ELIS.

Microsoft's learning resource centre Microsoft Learn has been integrated with the ELIS platform to provide access to personalised learning paths and resources for students, covering a broad range of technologies including AI, IOT, data science and cloud computing among others.



COVID-19 has accelerated the need for upskilling and shown clearly that the future of learning will be profoundly personalised and supported by technology, said Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari.

"Our collaboration with AICTE reflects our commitment to building a strong skilling ecosystem in the country and ensure continuity in learning," he said in a statement.

AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said upskilling is very important to enhance employability opportunities for students.

"AICTE is happy to partner with Microsoft to help students get an opportunity to be hands-on with the latest technology and build products and services for the future," he said.

Microsoft will host live webinars on next-generation technologies for students of AICTE and also sponsor 1,000 Microsoft certification exam vouchers spanning different technologies for students from underserved communities. (ANI)

