Microsoft chief Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, says India's digital transformation inspiring

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it was inspiring to see India's focus on digital transformation-led sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

"Thank you Narendra Modi for an insightful meeting. It's inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world," Microsoft chief tweeted on Thursday after meeting Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.

Nadella, who is on a visit to India, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday and discussed several issues including governance and security in the digital domain. Nadella's visit to India includes a trip to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.

On his first day in India on Tuesday, Nadella addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai today.

At the Summit, he noted cloud-based services, which are energy efficient in nature, are a "game changer" and adoption of such technologies is going to rise going ahead.



"Cloud-native applications (which is in the native-to-intermediate stage) have yet not begun...by 2025 you are going to have most of the application anybody builds really at that efficient frontier of cloud net," Nadella said.

"When you move to the cloud, for example, it's 70-80 per cent more energy efficient. If you want to be more energy efficient on any workload, the first thing to do is to move to the cloud."

"You also hedge against demand cycles by moving to the cloud you are consuming when you need it," Nadella added.

Cloud-based services will be foundational to scaling India's digital journey and Microsoft is innovating across the board to support the country's ecosystem of developers, startups, and companies across the industry.

Microsoft has operated in India for more than 32 years now.

While interacting with top business leaders at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit, Nadella reinforced the digital imperative for every organization and how the Microsoft Cloud can foster innovation, create broad economic progress, and accelerate the growth of businesses in India.

Nadella also highlighted how organizations big and small, across India are transforming with the power of Microsoft's tech stack and solutions. (ANI)

