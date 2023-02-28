हिंदी खबर
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das (Image: Twitter/RBI)
Microsoft founder Bill Gates meets RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

ANI | Updated: Feb 28, 2023 14:41 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters.
"Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," RBI tweeted.
No formal statement from the RBI on the meeting was released at the time of publishing this report.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

