Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters.
"Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," RBI tweeted.
No formal statement from the RBI on the meeting was released at the time of publishing this report.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Microsoft founder Bill Gates meets RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
ANI | Updated: Feb 28, 2023 14:41 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters.