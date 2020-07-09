Microsoft India appoints Navtez Bal as Executive Director, Public Sector

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Microsoft on Thursday announced the appointment of Navtez Bal as the new Executive Director for Public Sector at India operations.

In this role, he will lead and expand Microsoft's public sector business in the country with a focus on driving digital transformation and innovation across public sector organisations, empowering them to serve citizens better.

With over two decades of industry experience, Navtez has drawn transformation roadmaps for various industries including oil and gas, power, metals and mining, and the automotive industry across several geographies.

He has extensive experience in strategy development, business building, operational transformation and organisation redesign. Prior to Microsoft India, Navtez was a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company.

Navtez takes over from Manish Prakash who will transition to the role of Government Regional Business Lead, Microsoft Asia. (ANI)





