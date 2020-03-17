Microsoft India, NASSCOM Foundation launch initiative to empower people with disabilities

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Microsoft India and NASSCOM Foundation on Tuesday launched the Innovate for Accessible India campaign aimed at empowering people with disabilities with the technology and tools required for better integration into society and access to equal opportunities.

The campaign will be an aggregator of workable technology solutions developed using Microsoft cloud, artificial intelligence and other technologies that address gaps faced by people with disabilities, especially in acquiring services and support in education, skill building, employment, mobility, rehabilitation and other government services.

The campaign will invite applications from students, citizens and social impact organisations to build customised solutions that address challenges faced by people with disabilities across the 21 officially recognised disabilities.

The10 best solutions that address key challenges faced by people with disabilities will be provided mentoring support by Microsoft and NASSCOM Foundation, along with grants to develop and scale their solution.

The winning innovations stand to win a grant of Rs 10 lakh each in the established projects category (pilot testing with a group of more than 25 beneficiaries) and a grant of Rs 5 lakh each in the early stage category (working prototype tested by less than 25 people).

"With over a billion people around the world living with some form of disability, it is critical that we find new ways to use technology to enable everyone to fully participate in the socio-economic environment around us," said Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari.

The campaign is in partnership with Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Department of Science and Technology, and National Research and Education Network.

(ANI)

