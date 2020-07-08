Microsoft, NSDC collaborate to empower youth with digital skills

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Microsoft and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing digital skills to over one lakh youth in the country over the next one year.

Microsoft will collaborate with NSDC's eSkill Indiaportal to provide free access to learning resources and conduct digital skilling awareness drives, equipping the next generation of learners with the skills they need to thrive in a digital economy.

As part of the partnership, Microsoft's learning resource centre Microsoft Learn will be integrated with the eSkill India digital platform to provide access to personalised learning paths and resources that are in-demand in today's economy and well-positioned to continue to grow in the future.

These learning paths will cover a broad range of skills, from entry-level digital literacy to advanced product-based skilling in critical technologies like AI and cloud computing, providing numerous opportunities for people to reskill and upskill, placing roles that are in-demand within reach of job seekers.

The partnership with NSDC is an extension of Microsoft's global skilling initiative to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy.

"The digital transformation of India is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across every industry and with it the need for digital skills," said Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari.

"We are deeply invested in creating a digital skills ecosystem that prepares India's workforce for jobs of the future. Our partnership with NSDC is a strong step in that direction, equipping learners with easily accessible tools and resources needed to succeed in a digital economy," he said in a statement.

Manish Kumar, CEO and Managing Director of NSDC, said the collaboration aims at accelerating online learning for enhancing employability of the young workforce in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

"With a focus on new-age and advanced skills, the initiative will meet the growing demands of our economy," he added. (ANI)

