Ruhaan Rajput, Actor and Entrepreneur
Ruhaan Rajput, Actor and Entrepreneur

Mid Day Showbiz Icon Awardee, Ruhaan Rajput- an actor with entrepreneur mind

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:40 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ruhaan Rajput has been awarded Midday Showbiz Icon Award for his in music video and Web series categories.
The award was presented by Shama Sikandar remarking achievements in presence of CEO Sandeep Khosla of Mid-day. The event was conducted in Grant Hyatt, Mumbai on 3rd Oct 2019.
Ruhaan Rajput made his debut in the industry with a short film named 'potly' which had owned 11 national and international award, followed by Pravat Rout's film 'Prarabdh', Guruji telefilms 'Ishq Mera Ruhaani' beside many music albums - 'Moabbataiyan', 'Khidaki ka parda' and 'Saiyan re', 'bin bole', 'dil mera', 'piya Tere bina' and others.
He has already finished film shootings for Somya films titled 'Paama', which is based on a very sensitive issue. Currently Ruhan is working in couple of web-series 'Antariskh' and 'Juhu Gali' for leading OTT platforms.
Ruhaan is also working in a new Hindi movie called 'Tejamul the pride of India' which is being produced by Invictus films for which the shooting has already begun. His music video 'Ve Soniya' has been released by 'Zee Music company' and is getting very good response from the audience.
"I am very proud to receive mid day showbiz award which is completely dedicated to Bollywood. Due to travel in bus from Delhi to Rudrapur, I have developed slip disc prob. There was acute pain in my leg and lower back. I thought I will not be able to attend but despite the pain, I managed to attend the award ceremony with the help of my dear friend. I truly feel for an artist that appreciation is much more important than his health. Even if it's is small or it is a big," said Ruhan Rajput, actor and entrepreneur.
Ruhaan is also the co-founder of Einfolge, which deals with patent, trademark and market research. The clients of Einfolge are global. Apart from Einfolge, Ruhaan also co-founded Gloss clinic Llp, which provides quality skin and hair services to Mumbai patients.
The Mid-day awards is hosted every year to recognise youngsters who are doing commendable work in their respective fields and aim to inspire others to work with the same enthusiasm in the future.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:13 IST

Maruti Suzuki October sales up by 4.5 pc to 1.53 lakh units amid...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported 4.5 per cent growth year-on-year in October sales led by compact and utility vehicle segments.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:46 IST

Centre for Responsible Business announces 6th Annual...

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Centre for Responsible Business, a think-tank for promoting sustainability practices has launched the Sixth edition of its annual flagship conference, India and Sustainability Standards (ISS), a melting pot for the exchange of diverse multi - stakehold

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:42 IST

OnMobile reports second quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): OnMobile Global Limited ('OnMobile') today announced the results for 2nd Quarter FY20 ended September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:31 IST

India's manufacturing sector heads towards stagnation in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The cooling of manufacturing sector conditions in India continued in October with both factory orders and production rising at the weakest rates for two years, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:43 IST

Dilip Buildcon declared L-1 bidder for construction of airport at Hirasar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Dilip Buildcon said on Friday it has been selected as the lowest bidder by the Airports Authority of India for construction of a greenfield airport at Hirasar near Rajkot city of Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:59 IST

Bajaj Auto reports 9 pc fall in vehicle sales during October

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto said on Friday it sold 4.63 lakh vehicles in October, down 9 per cent in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity parameters flat amid weak global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Friday, a day after official data showed that output of core infrastructure industries fell by 5.2 per cent last month as against expansion of 4.3 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Fenesta launches new high-tech uPVC windows and doors for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fenesta has launched new high-tech uPVC windows and doors for winters along with its anti-noise campaign.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:05 IST

Bangalore International Academy Whitefield announces The Big Bang Fest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangalore International Academy Whitefield in association with Hoopsters Campus A+ and Rio Production announced a unique and innovative sports and fashion carnival called The Big Bang Fest which is powered by Hoopsters League of Action Heroes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:54 IST

Syndicate Bank reports Q2 net profit at Rs 251 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Government-owned Syndicate Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 251 crore for the second fiscal quarter (July to September) against a net loss of Rs 1,543 crore in the same period of previous year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:53 IST

Huawei ships 200 million smartphone units for 2019 in record time

Shenzhen [China] Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) announced that it has shipped 200 million smartphones to date in 2019, 64 days earlier than the same shipment milestone last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:45 IST

Core sector output contracts by 5.2 pc in Sep against 4.3 pc growth y-o-y

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The eight core industries recorded 5.2 per cent decline in September year-on-year, mirroring further slowdown in the economy, according to government data released on Thursday.

Read More
iocl