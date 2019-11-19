Migsun Group registers record sales of 557 units worth Rs 260 crore during festive season

New Delhi (India), Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Migsun Group, one of the leading real estate developers headquartered in Ghaziabad today announced that the company received an overwhelming response of buyers during the festive period.

In the 45 day period which began with Navratras, Migsun recorded bookings of 557 units worth Rs 260 crore.

This is a sharp jump as compared to last year's festive season wherein the company reported bookings to the tune of 300 units accounting for 3.5 lakh square feet valued at Rs 125 crore.

Migsun booked a total of 7.8 lakh square feet, bulk of which are in residential segment. The Company received bookings across its various projects like Migsun Ultimo (Greater Noida West), Migsun Kiaan (Ghaziabad), Migsun Roof (RNE, Ghaziabad), Migsun Mannat (Greater Noida) and Migsun Twinnz (Greater Noida) among others.

All of these projects are located in NCR region and offers top-class amenities and facilities at very competitive rates.

The Company is currently developing 16 projects both residential and commercial put together across various locations.

Recently, Migsun has also received Occupational Certificate for its project Migsun Ultimo and is in the process of delivering another project way ahead of its RERA deadline.

These factors along with several others seem to have contributed towards the huge spike in sales.

"In the last month or so, we have received tremendous response from the buyers. A host of factors like lower interest rate, reasonable prices and our tremendous track record of timely delivery have all contributed towards it," said Yash Miglani, Managing Director of Migsun Group, commenting on the tremendous response received during this festive season.

"With the Government also announcing several steps for revival of the sector in the last couple of months have also boosted the trust and confidence of the buyer in the sector. Needless to say, this has been one of the major reasons behind the surge in demand," he added.

