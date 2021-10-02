Milind Soman pledges to walk 5000 steps daily as part of the 500K Step Challenge starting from Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October, 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Milind Soman has pledged to walk 5000 steps every day for a week starting from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2nd, 2021 as part of the 500K Step Challenge which draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi Salt March as a movement to encourage everyone to take up walking as a means of restoring good health.

The 500K Step Challenge is a virtual event that seeks to create the Dandi Salt March through the convenient medium of a Companion App. The Challenge estimates that the 410 kms converted into approximately 500,000 (500K) steps. Over 2000 participants have already registered for the 500K Step challenge.

Mahatma Gandhiji launched the Dandi Salt March as a National moment to stir the conscience of Indians, that played a pivotal role in our gaining Independence. On March 12th, 1930 he started walking from Sabarmati Ashram and reached Dandi Beach on April 5th, 1930.

In this 25 day period, he took 3 days of rest and in over 22 days covered 410 km by approximately 18 kilometers per day. The Dandi Salt March was thus an athletic endeavour of a high degree.

The Challenge thus encourages everyone to observe Gandhi Jayanti in the true spirit of Mahatma's example. The Challenge ends on 26th Jan, 2022 and the target of 500K steps translates to approximately 4000 steps a day, an easily achievable target.

All participants are entitled to the 500K Companion App and a companion handbook that is rich with tips about how to use the Challenge to control food habits and progress towards weight loss. Also included are extracts of Gandhian views on health and nature cure.

Milind Soman, renowned celebrity, fitness icon and ultraman has joined the 500K Step Challenge in order to urge everyone to use the Mahatma's guiding light and start walking as a form of exercise.

Speaking on the occasion he said, "At heart I am a runner, but I recognise that not everyone can be as athletic as me. I would highly urge everyone to register for the 500K Step Challenge and use the motivation and spirit of Mahatma Gandhi to put regular walking into their daily lives." Participants who register and virtually walk with Milind Soman each day will be entitled to a lucky draw of 2 Titan Traq sports watches each day over the entire week from Oct 2nd to Oct 8th.

Tushar Gandhi, Member of the advisory board and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi added, "I am indeed pleased that the 500K Step Challenge combines the dual purpose of putting athleticism into everyone's lives by trying to emulate the athleticism of Mahatma Gandhi. My great grandfather believed in the power of walking and has attributed his good health to his regular long walks".

Major DP Singh a Kargil War Veteran and India's first Blade Runner added, "The Challenging Ones, an NGO founded by me encourages those with disabilities to take up walking or running. Participants can draw inspiration from Para Athletes, and add walking regularly into their daily lives to fight lifestyle diseases."

The event has India Cares Foundation as the Philathrophy Partner and over 10 Civil Society Organisations are part of the fund raising efforts towards raising charity.

Meena Dave, CEO India Cares Foundation said, "We are glad to be part of this laudable initiative to enable raising of funds by our CSO partners. CSOs are bearing the brunt of the Covid downturn and every single Rupee raised for charity helps."

P Venkatraman CEO of the YouTooCanRun said, "We are happy for participants to take up the 500K Step Challenge from Gandhi Jayanti. Scheduled to end on 26th January 2021 Republic Day, the daily target of about 4000 Steps can be easily accomplished by anyone. All step counts including those that you can do talking on the phone, walking to the school, etc.'



The 500K Step Challenge companion app is loaded with features.

* At each of the 22 stops that Mahatma Gandhi took, it provides the historical narrative of what transpired.

* Photo certificates for sharing your accomplishment,

* Daily notification of quotes about general health and Gandhian thoughts

* A multidisciplinary approach to capturing your steps including manual aggregation.

For an additional amount, the participants are entitled to a teak wood medal with cotton 'mala'. The Kurta is made from authentic handwoven cotton with coconut shell buttons, both in keeping with a view to make it eco friendly

