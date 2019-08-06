Minda Group has 34 manufacturing plants and caters to customers in India, Europe, US, CIS and ASEAN countries
Minda Group has 34 manufacturing plants and caters to customers in India, Europe, US, CIS and ASEAN countries

Minda Corp gets NCLT nod for merging five subsidiary companies

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:53 IST

New Delhi [India] Aug 6 (ANI): The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the scheme of amalgamating five wholly-owned subsidiaries of leading auto component manufacturer Minda Corporation.
The five subsidiary companies are Minda Management Services, Minda SAI, Minda Automotive Solutions, Minda Autoelektrik and Minda Telematics and Electric Mobility Solutions. Post-merger, the revenue size of the standalone entity will more than double to Rs 2,370 crore from Rs 1,133 crore.
Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda said the merger will result in simplification of corporate structure and a larger standalone entity.
"This will bring better governance, accountability and efficiency in the system. This move will lead to cost optimisation, efficient treasury management and better value proposition to all the stakeholders," he said in a statement.
All assets and liabilities of the transferor companies will be transferred to Minda Corp at book value as on the designated appointed date of April 1, 2018.
The transferor companies are wholly owned subsidiary companies of Minda Corp. So no new equity shares are required to be issued and the entire share capital of transferor companies will be cancelled and extinguished. Thus the merger is equity neutral, the company said.
"The amalgamation is expected to be beneficial as it will create greater synergies among the businesses and enable them to have access to wider financial resources, increase the managerial efficiencies, lowering of cost structure and higher transparency," it said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:47 IST

Denim wrapped car at Gartex Texprocess India 2019 to highlight...

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first unified edition of Gartex Texprocess India is set to bring leading textile and garment machinery companies under one roof.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:38 IST

"Principles of what is right must be followed for a fair...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFA Society India, in collaboration with CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, hosted its 4th India Wealth Management Conference in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:58 IST

Aman announces new destination: AlUla, Saudi Arabia

AlUla [Saudi Arabia] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aman is pleased to announce its forthcoming debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023. Following a partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Aman will develop three distinct resorts of architectural excellence in North West Saudi Arabia, i

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:45 IST

PNB Housing Finance raises fresh $75 million ECB from Sumitomo...

New Delhi [India] Aug 6 (ANI): PNB Housing Finance Limited said on Tuesday it has raised fresh 75 million dollars (about Rs 522 crore) of external commercial borrowing (ECB) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) in Singapore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:45 IST

Niine takes period talk to cricket grounds

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine has been breaking several barriers since its launch. This nimble, home-grown brand was the first to say "Let's talk periods", coming out openly and addressing the topic of menstruation to both men and women.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:38 IST

Online Fixed Deposit with Bajaj Finance: Play it smart when FD...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points in the past 6 months and is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points on August 7, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:38 IST

BalleBaazi.com raises USD 4 million Series A round funding

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BalleBaazi.com, the leading online fantasy gaming platform launched last year in January, has received massive funding of USD 4 million from two private equity funds based out of Singapore and Delhi, in series A round.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:14 IST

ICRA downgrades Tata Motors' various instruments to AA minus

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Rating agency ICRA has downgraded non-convertible debenture programme, long-term loans, long-term fund-based facilities and long-term non-fund-based facilities totalling Rs 22,250 crore to IRCA AA minus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:04 IST

SRF Ltd Q1 profit jumps 41 pc to Rs 189 crore, to set up Rs 424...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): SRF Limited, a chemical-based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates, has reported 41 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 189 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal compared to Rs 134 crore in the year-

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:20 IST

Equity indices show marginal gains, Indiabulls Housing Finance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone with marginal gains during early trading on Tuesday despite weak global cues with the rally led by banking, realty, metal, financial services and pharma stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Purple Style labs acquires Pernia's Pop up Shop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Purple Style labs (PSL) a Mumbai headquartered premium fashion platform has acquired Pernia's Pop Up Shop (PPUS), a leading multi-brand e-commerce website which houses over 500 of India's pre-eminent designer brands.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:19 IST

Declining exports of cotton yarn, a matter of deep concern, Dr K...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr K V Srinivasan, Chairman, The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) in a statement today stated that exports Cotton Yarn from India in the first quarter of April-June 2019 have fallen by a steep 33 per cent.

Read More
iocl