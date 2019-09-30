MindChampion Learning Systems Limited bags IDA Education Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] Sept 30(ANI/BusinessWire India): MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, has bagged the IDA Education Awards 2019 as the 'Product/solution/service of the Year for K-12 education' for its product Practice Plus, in the Education sector.

The award was received by Ganesh Krishnamurthy, Executive Vice President and Head - Solutions, Products and Alliances, Skills and Careers Group, NIIT Ltd recently in Bengaluru, at the IDA Corporate Awards 2019 organized by Didac India.

NIIT Nguru Practice Plus is an academically designed online solution for K-12 that enables continuous practice and assessment. It is a 360-degree online solution with features like student-practice engine, assessment configurator and detailed analytics that enables students identify and focus on improvement areas. It empowers teachers make informed decisions basis student's performance and plan classroom instruction accordingly.

Practice plus is designed to help students achieve higher levels of learning through practice to attain mastery across the concepts. The online solution moves beyond assigning grades to providing deeper insights regarding student's performance. Individualized practice supports each learner to help and practice at their own pace.

"Practice Plus is a breakthrough initiative by NIIT designed to make everyday practice of school curriculum more effective and result-oriented for students, teachers and parents. I wholeheartedly thank IDA for this encouragement and recognition," said Pradeep Narayanan, Head, MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL).

NIIT Nguru offers holistic range of school learning solutions that comprises digital - interactive classroom; labs - math lab and English lab; books - it wizard, math classic, English classic, science classic and my pals are here; assessments - practice plus and school support solutions - quick school, career guidance and counselling programs.

The IDA Education Awards presented by India Didactics Association, are given to reward pioneering initiatives taken by educational institutions/organizations with the focus on factors enhancing the student learning outcomes. They aim towards identifying and acknowledging educational institutions that have transformed teaching, learning, and employability outcomes.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

