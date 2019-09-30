MindChampion Learning Systems Limited bags IDA Education Awards 2019
MindChampion Learning Systems Limited bags IDA Education Awards 2019

MindChampion Learning Systems Limited bags IDA Education Awards 2019

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:06 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 30(ANI/BusinessWire India): MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, has bagged the IDA Education Awards 2019 as the 'Product/solution/service of the Year for K-12 education' for its product Practice Plus, in the Education sector.
The award was received by Ganesh Krishnamurthy, Executive Vice President and Head - Solutions, Products and Alliances, Skills and Careers Group, NIIT Ltd recently in Bengaluru, at the IDA Corporate Awards 2019 organized by Didac India.
NIIT Nguru Practice Plus is an academically designed online solution for K-12 that enables continuous practice and assessment. It is a 360-degree online solution with features like student-practice engine, assessment configurator and detailed analytics that enables students identify and focus on improvement areas. It empowers teachers make informed decisions basis student's performance and plan classroom instruction accordingly.
Practice plus is designed to help students achieve higher levels of learning through practice to attain mastery across the concepts. The online solution moves beyond assigning grades to providing deeper insights regarding student's performance. Individualized practice supports each learner to help and practice at their own pace.
"Practice Plus is a breakthrough initiative by NIIT designed to make everyday practice of school curriculum more effective and result-oriented for students, teachers and parents. I wholeheartedly thank IDA for this encouragement and recognition," said Pradeep Narayanan, Head, MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL).
NIIT Nguru offers holistic range of school learning solutions that comprises digital - interactive classroom; labs - math lab and English lab; books - it wizard, math classic, English classic, science classic and my pals are here; assessments - practice plus and school support solutions - quick school, career guidance and counselling programs.
The IDA Education Awards presented by India Didactics Association, are given to reward pioneering initiatives taken by educational institutions/organizations with the focus on factors enhancing the student learning outcomes. They aim towards identifying and acknowledging educational institutions that have transformed teaching, learning, and employability outcomes.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:07 IST

Shravan Gupta taking MGF Group to new heights

New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/Digpu): Shravan Gupta has been touted as a pioneer in the real estate and financial services sector, and rightly so.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:59 IST

BOUNCEinc kicks off in India with a unique recruitment event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BOUNCEinc, the global movement in fun and entertainment, is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:56 IST

Core sector output declines by 0.5 pc in Aug vs 4.7 pc growth a year ago

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The eight core industries recorded 0.5 per cent decline during August, mainly due to fall in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:43 IST

Turtle, the Men's Fashion Brand releases an animation film to...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India, the land of a thousand gods and goddesses is today facing a devil of its own.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:40 IST

20 States, 140 Teams bring Chitkara University's National...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Intriguing storyline, invigorating performances, fascinating forms, and distinctive voices - Chitkara University's National Theatre Festival, Rangrezz-2019, had the perfect blend of these, and more.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:36 IST

Kalyan to introduce 3 premium residential projects in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala) [India] Sept 30(ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalyan Developers, the sister concern of the renowned jewellery brand, Kalyan Jewellers, is launching three new premium residential properties in Kerala across Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kochi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:33 IST

MBL Infrastructures to raise Rs 300 crore, aims to implement...

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Civil engineering major MBL Infrastructures said on Monday that its shareholders have approved an enabling resolution for raising of funds up to Rs 300 crore by way of public issue or private placement, including through a qualified institutions placement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:03 IST

'Team India' to compete at BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy...

Goa [India] Sept 30(ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST

Lupin closes offloading of Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Criticare...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Pharma major Lupin Ltd said on Monday it has closed a definitive agreement for the sale of its Japanese injectables business and related assets to Neo Ala Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neopharma Group which is the UAE's largest pharmaceutical manufact

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:48 IST

Dr Saroj Suman Gulati conferred lifetime achievement honour at...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Saroj Suman Gulati, Founder and Director, Blue Bells Group of Schools, has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement in Education Leadership Award 2019 by Education World.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:43 IST

Meru launches cab booking service at Mumbai's CSMT Railway Station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 30(ANI/NewsVoir): In an attempt to ease last mile commuting for railway travellers, Meru announced its 'zero wait-time' cab booking services at the CSMT station, Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:22 IST

Sensex closes 155 points lower, Indiabulls Housing Finance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Bearish tendencies prevailed at the Dalal Street on Monday, dragging equity benchmark indices lower amid subdued global cues.

Read More
iocl