Mindtree appoints Dayapatra Nevatia as COO to accelerate growth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Industry veteran Dayapatra Nevatia on Monday took charge as the Chief Operating Officer at leading digital transformation and technology services firm Mindtree.

He joins Mindtree from Accenture where he was the Managing Director and Director of delivery for advanced technology centres in India.

"We are excited to welcome Dayapatra to the Mindtree family," said Managing Director and CEO Debashis Chatterjee.

"His vast industry experience along with proven track record will be a definite asset to Mindtree as we continue to stride on the journey of customer-centric growth," he said in a statement.

"This appointment is a testimony of the company's focus on its leadership expansion across the globe," said Chatterjee.

Dayapatra holds a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering and a masters' degree in management studies.

Mindtree operates in 18 countries and has over 40 offices across the world.

On June 30 last year, Larsen & Toubro completed its Rs 10,000 crore hostile takeover of Mindtree through an open offer and was categorised as its promoter after the acquisition of a 60.06 per cent stake in the company.

(ANI)

