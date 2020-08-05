Mindtree appoints Venu Lambu as President of global markets

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): L&T-owned digital transformation company Mindtree on Wednesday announced the appointment of Venu Lambu as President of global markets, a role strategically oriented towards accelerating Mindtree's revenue growth.

Based in London, he will be responsible for formulating strategic direction and business development for Mindtree businesses across all industry segments.

"Venu has the ideal combination of leadership acumen, energy and experience to help drive our aggressive plans to further scale the business," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindtree.

"He has a track record of accelerating revenue streams, helping businesses transition to digital and managing high-performance teams which makes him a great fit for Mindtree."

The company's revenue during Q1 FY21 declined by 6.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1,908 crore. In dollar terms, the revenue dipped by 9 per cent to 253 million dollars.

"I am excited for the opportunity to accelerate digital initiatives with clients and continue the company's leadership in technology innovation," said Venu.

In the past, he has held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies and IBM. Venu earned his bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mysore and a general management certification from London School of Business. (ANI)

