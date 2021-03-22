Mindtree partners with Knauf to drive its IT Transformation Initiatives

Warren (New Jersey) [USA]/Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced a multi-year engagement with Knauf, a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems.

As Knauf's preferred supplier, Mindtree will help accelerate the company's IT transformation, building a future-ready technology core, driving innovation, reducing time to market, and improving operating efficiency.

Knauf, known for providing customers with the highest quality products, delivers compatible system solutions for construction that live up to the strictest demands in innovation, energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, performance, and design quality.



As a result of growth, as well as changing customer expectations, Knauf is transforming its enterprise architecture, amongst others by adopting new technologies, to better support business growth.

"We are proud to partner with Knauf, a brand synonymous with high-quality products and services, on its digital initiatives to help serve customers more rapidly and efficiently," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree.

"Mindtree offers the scale, global operating model and expertise in infrastructure and applications management to help drive their digital transformation initiatives forward and provide the quality of service they are known for," he added.

Mindtree will provide application development services, help digitizing their infrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further develop digital platforms. The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platforms and will also help Knauf complete post-merger technology integrations.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

