Mineral production in India rises by 10.9 per cent in May

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Mineral production in India rose by 10.9 per cent year-on-year in May led by a sharp jump in the output of coal, gold, phosphorite, and bauxite, as per the government data released on Monday.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of May 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 120.1, was 10.9 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of May 2021, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

The cumulative growth for the period April-May 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 9.4 per cent.



As per the provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the production levels of important minerals in May 2022 were: Coal 712 lakh tonnes, Lignite 42 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilised) 2846 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 26 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2276 thousand tonnes, Chromite 320 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 8 thousand tonnes , Gold 97 kg, Iron ore 221 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 30 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 235 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 129 thousand tonnes, Limestone 348 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 143 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 8 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 22 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during May 2022 over May 2021 include: Gold (212.9 per cent), Phosphorite (121.4 per cent), Coal (33.7 per cent), Bauxite (31.5 per cent), Lignite (25.8 per cent), Magnesite (22.9 per cent), Lead conc (18.7 per cent), Zinc conc (15.6 per cent), Limestone (8.5 per cent), Natural Gas (U) (7.0 per cent), and Petroleum (crude) (4.6 per cent).

The production of important minerals showing negative growth include: Iron Ore (-5.6 per cent), Copper conc (-33.5 per cent), Manganese ore (-43.3 per cent), and Chromite (-67.3 per cent). (ANI)

