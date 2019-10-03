EVConIndia
EVConIndia

Minister of State for Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal to inaugurate EVConIndia

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Blue Circle, an exclusive leadership community in association with Avendus Capital, India's leading investment banking firm and Hero Electric, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced EVConIndia - Electric Vehicles: Mapping the Indian Terrain and Charting the Course - India's Premier Electric Vehicle (EV) Conference (Exclusively for Leaders) to be held on October 09, 2019 at the Leela Ambience, Gurugram.
To grace the occasion, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises will be the Chief Guest for the event and Sunjoy Joshi, Chairman Observer Research Foundation will be the Guest of Honour.
The Indian government has made it abundantly clear that it wants an electric vehicle future in India and has set targets for it. All three-wheelers manufactured in India would have to be electric by 2023, two-wheelers with an engine capacity of up to 150cc manufactured in India should be electric by 2025, and 30 per cent of cars sold after 2030 should be electric.
While the EV sector has huge potential to grow, it will also need to overcome sizeable roadblocks. EVConIndia will provide a high-level platform for the leaders to map the EV ecosystem and come out with a well-considered way forward for their mass manufacturing and adoption in India.
EVConIndia will witness 100 plus industry leaders, subject matter experts, investors, innovators, leading start-ups, top government officials & policy stakeholders all together to discuss, debate and analyse the growing possibilities and future developments for the hybridization and full electrification of automobile vehicles.
"As a precursor to EVConIndia, the Blue Circle conducted a roundtable on 'Electric Vehicles-How Prepared is India' where a select group of leading CEOs and CXOs of the EV Industry engaged in a dialogue to cull out points around which a deeper discussion needs to take place. We are sure that EVConIndia will bring well-considered recommendations co-created by the leaders factoring in all the relevant aspects of this intricate ecosystem", said Siddharth Anand, Founder, and CEO, the Blue Circle.
The agenda of EVConIndia will focus and revolve around EV technologies, energy generation solutions, battery technologies, charging infrastructure solutions, technical and resource challenges that EV manufacturers are currently facing, EV component suppliers, and their supply chain.
It will also have a start-up accelerator program to encourage and help build the start-up ecosystem where selected companies will get the opportunity to raise funds and get incubated. This session will be conducted in partnership with Huddle, a leading start-up incubator.
The conference will have high-profile industry stalwarts like Naveen Munjal (Managing Director, Hero Electric and President SMEV), Anil Srivastava (Principal Consultant and Mission Director (Mobility) - Niti Aayog), Rajeev Chaba (President and Managing Director, MG Motor India), Koushik Bhattacharyya (Director and Head, Industrials, Investment Banking, Avendus Capital), Sohinder Singh Gill (Chief Executive Officer, Hero Electric India), Abhay Bakre (Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency), Atul Arya (Head - Energy Systems Division, Panasonic India), Ravindra Dayal (Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki), Ayush Lohia (Chief Executive Officer, Lohia Auto), Piyush Gupta (Chief Executive Officer, Lithion Power), Sanjay Aggarwal (Managing Director, Fortum India), Anant Nahata (Managing Director, Exicom Power Solutions), Vinit Bansal (Founder and Managing Director, EV Motors India), Saurav Kumar (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Euler Motors), Awadhesh Kumar Jha (Vice President, Fortum India), Anil Arora (Country Head, Clean Motion India), Kanv Garg (Director-Renewables and Electric Mobility, Ernst & Young), Vinay Piparsania (Global Consulting Director-Automotive, Counterpoint Research), Vignesh Nandakumar (Partner, Lightstone Aspada), Rajesh Ramaiah (Partner, Premji Invest), Kavan Mukhtyar (Partner and Leader - Automotive, PWC India).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl