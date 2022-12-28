Ministry identifies 4 more blocks to enhance coking coal production

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal has identified four coking coal blocks while the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) also will finalise a geological report (GR) for another 4 to 6 coking coal blocks in the coming months.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Coal said these blocks may be offered in subsequent rounds of the auction for the private sector to further increase supply of domestic raw coking coal.

With these measures being undertaken by the Ministry under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', domestic raw coking coal production is likely to reach 140 million tonnes by 2030.

The ministry said Coal India has planned to increase raw coking coal production from existing mines up to 26 MT and identified nine new mines with Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) of about 22 MT, by the financial year 2025.

Also, Coal India has offered eight discontinued coking coal mines, out of the total 30, on an innovative model of revenue sharing to the private sector with a peak rate capacity of 2 MT. (ANI)