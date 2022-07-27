Ministry of Earth Sciences finalizing National Policy on Blue Economy

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Centre aims to achieve an optimal utilisation of various sectors under the maritime domain and ensure sustainable development of coastal areas in its new draft blue economy policy framework, Minister of State for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, Singh said that aspects related to living, non-living resources, tourism, ocean energy etc will be included in the national policy.

The proposed National Blue Economy Advisory Council (BEAC) will have secretaries of relevant ministries or departments as members, he added.

"The draft policy document was put out for feedback from general public and all relevant stakeholders. Many valuable suggestions received from ministries, parliament members, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), industry representatives and the general public have been considered and the policy document has been revised accordingly," said the statement.

A 75 days long activity based on 'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar' is also underway in tandem with the promotion of sustainability of blue economy.

The activity entails a coastal clean-up campaign with the target of cleaning at least 75 beaches along the coastal districts. This campaign will culminate on September 17, which would mark the International Coastal Clean Up Day, the minister. (ANI)