Miraggio
MIRAGGIO's ecstatic entry into the Handbag Industry

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:03 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Latest entrant to the handbag industry, the Milan-inspired brand, MIRAGGIO, kicks off with the launch of an exclusive women's handbag collection, pegged to freshen up the current fashion trends.
To help the modern-day woman, who prioritises individuality, represents fashion as an expression of her personality, MIRAGGIO comes with a fashion-first approach to become an iconic handbags and accessories brand blended with a high-end service experience.
MIRAGGIO's Collection
MIRAGGIO identifies fashion with a chic, edgy and bold approach that represents the voice of the 21st century heterogeneous women. The brand forays into the handbag industry with an exemplary vision which is gracefully embodied in their four distinctive collections, termed under the labels of Rebel Chic, Bold and Beast, Rose Coco, and Minimalisque. Each of these collections characterizes a different personality to give every category its own USP.
Rebel Chic portrays designs which can be elaborated as edgy, embellished, and glitzy, while Bold and Beast delegates the strong, wild and dauntless spirit of a woman. Rose Coco on the other hand celebrates femininity and its expression in the chicest embodiment, while Minimalisque is the representation of a basic, simple yet sophisticated attitude, featuring solid shades, geometric contours, detailed and playful designs. You can experience the aura of these collections yourself, which are now LIVE on the website.
"There is a huge gap in the market in terms of the price, style, and quality of handbags available for women of discerning taste. While there are mass merchandisers offering variety of products, MIRAGGIO differentiates itself and vows to deliver products that are more personal, modern yet affordable without compromising the quality. The brand aims to cater to the mid-range handbag market with modern accessories paired with an exceptional service experience," said Mohit Jain, Founder Miraggio Lifestyles Private Limited.
MIRAGGIO's premium yet affordable handbags showcase high standards of craftsmanship. The bags heavily boast enthralling designs, aesthetic motifs, and radical cuts. These state-of-the-art products scream fashion to the faces of the current generation of women- the generation that consists of modern women coming from mixed histories, personalities, and values.
Although, currently the brand is only available online, MIRAGGIO aims to debut in the retail segment as well. Even though MIRAGGIO's website is home to all of its latest and exclusive handbags, the collections are also available on platforms like Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal.com and Voonik.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl