Mirraw's Great Indian Saree Festival 2020 to celebrate the culture and ethnicity of the country

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saree, an important attire for Indian culture and a part of the legacy of our ancestors, is known to be the epitome of grace and elegance.

Celebrating this legacy, Mirraw, an e-commerce platform for ethnic wear, is back with its latest edition of the Great Indian Saree Festival 2020 (GISF 2020). The annual festival, starting from 17th - 20th September 2020 will offer massive discounts going as high as 50-70 per cent and is going to be the first online sale festival ahead of the festive season.

Promoting India's iconic garment over the years, with a customer base of over five million customers across the globe, Mirraw is growing multifold and has already crossed the hundred crore mark until the date.

The celebration intends to bring the world's best ethnic designs to people's doorstep, irrespective of the occasion. The festival has been passionately focusing on serving the customers with handpicked designs in ethnic jewellery, apparels, accessories and more.

The host, Mirraw, is based out of Fort, Mumbai and envisions to bring forth the artistry of saree designing and curating along with other products for its patrons. Mirraw provides fabrics in silk, linen, various forms of khadi and variations of tussar silk sarees.

The brand is associated with nearly 15,000 vendors across the country and is known to source its products from the domestic markets, which further empowers the local artisans whilst making Mirraw support the Make in India initiative. Being the topnotch ethnic wear brand in the marketplace in India, the brand has also left a mark across maps by serving over sixty countries till moment and counting.

The company started with the vision of making saree a fashion statement, especially in the global market. The brand was founded by Shailesh Jain and Anup Nair in 2011, who are both computer engineering batchmates from VJTI, bringing their technology expertise to the world of retail. Ever since its inception, the company boasts of a great fan following in India, US and Europe and has been striving to match the expectations of people to the best of its abilities.

Aspiring to be the largest and most trusted brand to deliver Indian ethnic experience to the world, Mirraw is on its way to create new skies of success whilst serving its customers with an array of one-of-its-kind products.

"The festival aims to portray India's ethnicity through the medium of sarees and represent an undying heritage of the nation. Resonating with the current trends and introducing new fashion statements every year, Mirraw celebrates the elegance of Indian sarees and promotes it on a large scale digitally. The brand is all set to fascinate its patrons with a diverse range of designer Indian products and setting a new benchmark for others in the industry," said Anup Nair, Co-founder, Mirraw, while commenting on the festival.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

