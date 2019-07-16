Missa More
Missa More

Missa More - India's Instagram Fashion Store

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): As rightly said, "Don't wait for the opportunity, create it" - this wonderful duo is living up to this quoted line.
With a dream set to cater to the masses of India, Kannan Poddar and Greeshma Shetty launched their brainchild, a clothing brand known as 'Missa More' in 2015 with an aim to see the masses, especially the youth of India donning their creation. Its India's Instagram Fashion Store that specialises in women's clothing, striving to make sure that style meets comfort.
Kannan and Greeshma are set out to manufacture styles and provide doorstep delivery at the most economical and pocket friendly price just as the brand name indicates 'Mass Fashion' in Latin. The store showcases new trends on regular basis to provide impeccable glamour and amazing dressing.
Missa More expertise in the production of fine tasting dressing and keep its standards by making the creation up to date in the world of fashion. Impressive co-ords, bandeau tops, sheer dresses, T-shirt dresses, three pieces, active wear, clothing sets, sassy lowers in amazing material, are some of the hard core favourites.
The brand has been receiving heart-warming appreciations from its contended buyers. Today Missa More is one of the most followed Indian clothing brands on Instagram and it delivers stock pan India.
In collaboration with fashion and lifestyle bloggers, with a target to reach out to masses, Missa More started a unique marketing tactic of travelling around the world with India's famous bloggers like Aashna Shroff, Riya Jain, Aakriti Rana, Shaurya Sanadhya, Mehak Ghai, Nikki Mehra, Shivi Tandon, Shivani Patil, Larissa Dsa, Karishma Yadav, Natasha Luthra's and many more.
It started a trend on Instagram called #MissaMoreGetaways. On these getaways bloggers would wear entire looks from Missa More and talk about the newest collection worn by them.
Team Missa More shoots almost every day with someone popular on Instagram to get the maximum viewership on its social media platform.
They also promote their Instagram page by collaborating with television personalities as the masses connect the most with Indian television actresses. The brand has shot with renowned celebrities like Helly Shah, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Reem Sameer, Kanchi Singh, Mahi Vijj, Payal Rajput, Kishwer Merchant, Benafsha Sonawala, Mahima Makhwana, Mansi Shrivastav, Aditi Sharma, Charu Asopa, Anchal Munjal, Sonal, Charu Mehra, Srishti Rode, Rashmi Desai, Aneri Vajani, Sreejita de, Debina Banerjee, Tanya Sharma, Amruta khanvilkar, Niti Taylor and Shivaleeka Oberoi, to name a few.
Having said that it is just the beginning and Missa More believes they have more milestones to achieve, the brand's motto says, "You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it".
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl