MIT Pune's Vishwashanti Gurukul offers International Education and Holistic Development

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul is ranked 1 school by the Times Education School Survey in the category of International school in Pune.

It is a component of MIT Group of Institutes which is a renowned educational body in India. MIT Group was incepted in the state of Maharashtra with Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) to offer high-level education to the students of the state.

Today, the group has extended its operations to other states and offers courses in various fields such as engineering law, medical, science, arts, management, pharmacy, etc. MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul is the first school incepted by the group. In the year 2005, MIT Group inaugurated MIT Vishwahanti Gurukul in its endeavor to mold the future of the country right from their early learning years. It is an international boarding school that is known to offer value-based education.

India is a land of multi-faceted culture and religion. All over the world, India holds a significant position as an educational hub. It is known for its schools and colleges that offer top-notch quality education. Furthermore, Indian education is not just confined to academics, but it inculcates values, ethics and cultural knowledge in the students. That is why people from all over the world choose India for its holistic education. MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul is one of the best residential schools in India. It is preferred by most of the foreigners due to its international standards of education and sound boarding facilities.

Situated in Pune, the 'Oxford of East', MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul has a colossal campus. It houses school's building, playground, host of sports facilities, boarding house, library, infirmary and other facilities for the students. The school is renowned for its world-class infrastructure and learning environment that is conducive to the students.

In the school, students get access to interactive classrooms, advanced learning tools, massive library and myriads of other amenities that foster learning. It is affiliated to esteemed international boards namely International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge International Education (CIE).

The curriculum is according to the global standards of education. Furthermore, the school emphasizes on value education which creates well-balanced individuals. Here, students are encouraged to focus equally on academics as well as co-curricular activities to develop holistically. The school creates global citizens who possess moral values and are deep-rooted to their culture.

MIT Vishwahanti Gurukul is among the top residential schools in India. Its boarding house is like a home away from home. It comprises of well-built buildings laden with a plethora of amenities and security facilities which ensure that students have a safe and comfortable stay. The school offers facilities such as 24/7 CCTV surveillance and availability of security guards for the safety of students. Furthermore, there is an infirmary to take care of the health of students. An ambulance is available 24/7 to tackle emergencies.

The school aims at holistic development of the students which includes their physical, mental and spiritual development. For this, the school offers an ecosystem to the students that are conducive to their overall development. Here, the students have a fixed schedule which includes study, extracurricular activities, meditation and an hour for games every single day. There is a refectory in the boarding that serves healthy as well as tasty food to the students. All these amenities make it a perfect school for the boarders.

"MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul is a school that revives the age-old Gurukul learning principle of India and blends it with international educational standards. With this rich amalgamation, we aim to create physically and mentally strong individuals who possess knowledge and skills to survive in the global scenario. We wish to create people with strong character as well as values who are rooted to their culture and who know how to exploit technology for the benefit of mankind", said Venu Gopal, Principal MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul.

"Here, the students are trained under the supervision of the mentors, just like a traditional Gurukul. The students receive moral education along with academic education. Furthermore, life skills and other personality traits are also inculcated in the students so that they turn out as well-balanced individuals. Here, students get to interact and build bonds with other global students. This allows them to understand and respect other's perspective, religion, culture, etc. In this way, we are creating a breed of well-balanced global citizens or rather winning personalities who are connected to their culture and ethics", he concluded.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

