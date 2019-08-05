MIT School of Distance Education
MIT School of Distance Education

MIT School of Distance Education revamped its study material for easy learning

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:58 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) is among the topmost educational institutions of India.
It began as a singleton college in Maharashtra offering engineering courses and today it has grown manifold times as MIT Group of Institutions. There are several colleges and universities that constitute MIT Group. At present, MIT Group offers courses in diverse fields such as Law, Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical, Management and Design. MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE) represents the first and only distance learning wing of the Group.
MIT-SDE began its operations in the year 2005 with an aim to empower those candidates who are unable to pursue higher education, specifically MBA course due to several reasons. MIT-SDE is among the best distance learning institutes of the country. It is affiliated to All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), an esteemed educational body of India. The institute is certified by MCCAI and it is a member of International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE).
MIT-SDE offers 12-months Post Graduate Certificate in Management, 18-months Post Graduate Diploma in Management and 24-months Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA). Its PGDM and PGDBA courses have equal significance as distance MBA courses. However, these courses have an edge over traditional MBA courses due to several factors. The best part of MIT-SDE's management courses is that they are relevant to the present times as the syllabus is updated to match with industrial changes.
PGDM, PGDBA and PGCM courses offered by MIT-SDE can be pursued by management enthusiasts in various exciting specializations such as marketing, supply chain, finance, human resources, information technology, project management, etc.
There are a plethora of distance learning institutes that offers correspondence courses in management. However, MIT-SDE's study material and learning techniques sets it apart from others. MIT School of Distance Education exploits a robust Learning Management System so that the students can receive correspondence education in the most effective way. Every student has an individual account and course material is regularly uploaded in their account to disseminate knowledge effectively.
The study material includes modules, lecture notes and video. It is prepared by industry experts and it is published by the renowned publication house, Wiley Publication. Since the study material is prepared by those who have themselves worked in the industry, so MIT-SDE's study material is industry-centric.
Furthermore, it is self-explanatory and presented in a lucid language. The modules are complemented by video lectures formulated by the experts. The video lectures help in clarifying the doubts of students and in building their concepts. MIT-SDE also organizes webinar whereby experts are invited to share their knowledge with the students. In this way, MIT-SDE empowers its students to learn effectively that too according to their convenience.
"MIT-SDE is a ray of hope for the droppers and the strugglers who could not pursue or are unable to pursue a regular MBA due to financial difficulty, personal problems, professional commitment or physical barriers. Our PGDM, PGDBA and PGCM courses are flexible and these can be pursued by both students as well as working professionals. Updated syllabus, industry-specific study material, and guidance by experts are some of the perks of choosing our distance MBA-equivalent courses. Furthermore, we also offer career guidance to our students so that they can shape their career in the right direction. Our courses are industry-specific so these make the candidates more employable. That is why over 5000 students have shown their trust in us till date. In the future, we wish to continue with our efforts of empowering those who have the zeal to receive education despite several hindrances", said Prof Suhrud Neurgaonkar, Director MIT-SDE.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl