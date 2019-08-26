SastaSundar is supported by a network of independent pharmacies called Healthbuddies.
Mitsubishi Corp to invest Rs 100 crore in SastaSundar Healthbuddy

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:08 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan has signed an agreement to invest Rs 100 crore in SastaSundar Healthbuddy, a digital healthcare platform with a mission to provide consistent access to affordable healthcare in a convenient manner.
SastaSundar is supported by a network of independent pharmacies called Healthbuddies and has an integrated model of online plus offline plus logistic plus data.
SastaSundar has also innovated personal health tech solutions to provide personalised services using technology, according to a statement issued on Monday.
Mitsubishi's investment follows recent investments of Rs 70.49 crore by Rohto Pharmaceuticals of Japan in SastaSundar Ventures Ltd.
"The global experience of Mitsubishi Corporation will help us to scale our business," said SastaSundar's Founder and Executive Chairman B L Mittal.
"Between us, there is a match of the mission of the social objective behind the business. This is a solid partnership for the future and for making the lives of millions healthy and happy," he said.
Founder and CEO Ravi Kant Sharma added: "The partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation will help us to connect global resources with local care. It is a milestone in our journey to expand our operations in India."
