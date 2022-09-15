Mizoram Legislative Assembly the next to go paperless with SBL Knowledge Services Pvt Ltd and NeVA

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Following on from SBL's pioneering implementation of NeVA for Nagaland in March 2022, Mizoram has become the next to join the ranks of digital legislatures which are now completely paperless. These ambitious initiatives are expected to spark a step change in how legislative bodies conduct their activities, with many similar institutions already lined up to follow suit.

The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is an e-governance project which sits under the Digital India mission. It was established by the Government of India to transform each and every States/UTs Legislatures into paperless/digitalized ecosystems. NeVA streamlines the information exchange processes both within, and between, the different State Government Departments. It also allows live publication of the proceedings through a public portal as and when they happen. At its core NeVA aims to assist the Members of the States/UTs Legislatures to use the latest ICT tools to maximise engagement, access and transparency in governance.

The key highlights encapsulated by National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) implemented by SBL Knowledge Services Pvt Ltd at the Mizoram Legislative Assembly on 6th September 2022 will allow the members of the assembly to leverage the following benefits:

- Facilitates proceedings in the House

- Enables digital mode to conduct the entire assembly session.

- Automates the law-making process

- Device neutral application

- Eliminates paper based processes



- Reduce printing costs

- Bilingual access to documents

- Members can access complete House information through tablets or handheld devices

The assembly was addressed by the assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo who said, "With this session we are operationalizing NeVA in Mizoram Legislative Assembly. We hereby extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Parliament Affairs Government of India for funding the project and our implementation partner SBL Knowledge Services Pvt. Ltd. for their commitment and hard-work towards implementing the same in a short period."

Speaking about this essential modulation in the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram, the MD and CEO of SBL Knowledge Services Pvt. Ltd., Gopakumar Pillai said, ''We are delighted that SBL Knowledge Services Pvt. Ltd. was chosen to implement the -Vidhan Application (NeVA) to empower Mizoram digitally.

Under the inspirational leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we are moving further on the path of Digital India. The excellent initiative by the assembly has certainly sparked an entry of the state and its people into the digital era. A proven template has definitely been established for others to follow.''

