MKU Limited delivers next-generation, high-performance body armour to Military Police Sao Paulo, Brazil

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Global defense and homeland security company - MKU Limited based in India and Germany became the first company outside Brazil to provide ballistic vests to the elite Military Police Sao Paulo.

Military Police Sao Paulo had initiated a tender for 14,500 ballistic vests based on the latest NIJ 0101.06 standard of the National Institute of Justice, USA.

The specifications of the tender for the ballistic vests were highly focused on the overall end-user experience with special emphasis on comfort, lighter weight & flexibility.

This global tender attracted many international companies and was highly contested, but the tender was awarded to the proposal submitted by MKU Limited.

MKU Limited is proud to be the true 'Make in India' global brand. All the products are manufactured in India under the strict surveillance of the in-house team of experts.

Focused highly on R&D, latest technologies & user comfort, products manufactured in India easily meet all the global standards in terms of performance. The MKU solutions often prove to be superior to similar products offered by other brands around the globe.

Known for its expertise in providing advanced ballistic solutions using proprietary design and patented technologies, MKU has over three decades of experience coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure and manufacturing processes.



These high-performance vests, with Level IIIA protection, were custom designed by MKU to ensure enhanced ballistic protection at lower weights, comfort, mobility, and ease of use.

They are made using special antibacterial fabrics, which ensures comfort, even over prolonged use. MKU delivered the vests in over 21 different sizes as requested by Military Police Sao Paulo.

The vests are NIJ certified and were thoroughly tested for performance, during the tender process and after they were delivered.

"We are proud to be associated with the elite Military Police Sao Paulo and are confident that these vests not only offer the best protection but are extremely light-weight and very comfortable to wear. MKU is dedicated to providing its customers with the confidence they require while reducing the hassles. We look forward to working closely with Military Police Sao Paulo in the future and providing them with best-in-class products," said Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director.

"MKU is delighted to be a lead contributor to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by making world-class products entirely in its local facilities by Indian professionals; that are protecting heroes in the line of duty around the globe," he added.

