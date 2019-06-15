MobiKwik powers the Bajaj Finserv Wallet: Get up to Rs 3000 cash-back

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv collaborated with MobiKwik to take the Bajaj Finserv Wallet to over 2 million online and offline MobiKwik merchant network stores.

Apart from the power-packed integration, Bajaj Finserv has also taken the factors of functional innovation and customer convenience a notch ahead by facilitating the option of linking the Bajaj EMI Network Card with the Bajaj Finserv Wallet.

This move makes the MobiKwik empowered Bajaj Finserv Wallet, India's first integrated Debit and Credit wallet that not only enables fastest online payments and recharges but also offers instant loans backed by No Cost EMI's.

The renewed version of Bajaj Finserv Wallet also exclusively offers its customers the Expense Manager feature that tracks, analyses and maps a budget for expenses across all payment instruments via the SMS data.

Additionally, to benefit their set of existing patrons and the new users, Bajaj Finserv is hosting great cash-back offers where customers stand a chance to get up to Rs 3000/- cash-back in their Bajaj Finserv wallets.

The five-step guide to access the digital EMI Card on the Bajaj Finserv Wallets app:

1. Download the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

2. Install the app and enter the mobile number detail that is registered with Bajaj Finserv

3. Enter the One-time Password (OTP) received via SMS

4. Post OTP verification click the 'Know More' button

5. Enter the date of birth details, as registered with Bajaj Finserv.

Once the loan disbursal process is initiated after downloading the app, the customers will receive a scratch card. They can avail the offers only post 2 successful EMI payments. To avail the offers and benefits, new customers have to necessarily download the app. The offers are valid until August 5, 2019.

Some of the key features and benefits of the dual-purpose Bajaj Finserv Wallet app that also acts as a digital EMI Network Card are:

* The exclusive Insta Credit feature enables the EMI Network Card customers to transfer an amount of Rs 5,000 from their EMI Network Card to their Wallet. This amount can then be used to transact at over 1 million online and offline MobiKwik merchant stores, for a single purchase or for multiple purchases of upto Rs 5000.

* The Bajaj Finserv Wallet app is a one-stop payment destination as it is accepted at over 2 million stores across the MobiKwik merchant network.

* The digital wallet can be used as a debit or credit facility as per customer convenience.

* A full single window view is available of the card details as well as of all the previous transactions.

* The Digital EMI Network Card feature of the wallet allows one to access and track their loan related details online, enables secured transactions along with interest-free EMIs on the purchase of range of consumer durables.

* Exclusive Offers and deals are attached with the digital wallet for the Bajaj Finserv customers.

* Access to dealers and store outlets depending on customer location and preference via the feature of customized services.

* Added security in case of theft or misplacement of the physical EMI Network card with easy block and unblock of card features.

