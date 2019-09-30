WINIT
WINIT

Mobile Sales Force Automation - the key to improve FMCG Sector ROI

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sales force automation is the key to driving excellence and execution while managing work force for large FMCG and CPG companies globally.
The requirement is not only of managing the task force but also helping them be more productive and increase sales and profitability. This cannot be a manual process. A strategic automation solution not only helps track critical information at a granular level but also intelligently provides the right data and suggestions to help the field force Sell Better.
To maximize benefits of automation, an end to end solution across various responsibilities and processes need to be created. Few solution providers have been able to do that. Providers such as Accenture, Ivy Mobility, WINIT, Vxcceed have been actively playing in this domain for sometime now.
WINIT with its Omni Channel Solution capability has been winning more Global customers across 15 countries. Some of the large global customers include P&G, Fonterra, Marico, Godrej, Olam, Colgate Palmolive, Haldirams, Nissin, Danone, Almarai, Redington. It has strong presence across India, Srilanka, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Europe.
The company has managed to create a suite of strategic solutions automating and improving the execution of sales people, merchandisers, supervisors, distributors, promoters and retailers. The omni-channel suite allows information to flow seamlessly between processes thus providing them with immense benefits and ability to drive KPI's across roles and responsibilities.
Companies now realize that automation does not just mean digitization. Solutions need to help companies drive performance and increase profitability. Having the ability to define KPI improvements and drive and monitor it via the solution can be a game changer for companies hungry for profits and which compete in hyper competitive markets. Metrics such as sales man productivity, category management of brands, credit management, out of stock situations, share of shelf, returns from market are some of the key drivers for distribution businesses; and being able to track them in real time and steer them in right directions lead to sales and distribution excellence.
"While there is a slowdown in consumption, it is just the right time to innovate and invest in cutting edge solutions to tide over slowdown and build on alternative strategies for sustained long term growth. Some of the challenges, when it comes to distribution in India are about expanding distribution and profiling outlets to sell the right products. A strategic solution impacts key business KPIS, thereby delivering sustainable long term benefits. Key to success in mass market is keeping track of changes in the market, innovate and implement right solutions which give a deeper insight of the consumer, market place and competition to build on the right Go-to-market strategy," said Prakash Sreewastav - CEO, WINIT.
A smart Sales Force Automation solution is a core requirement for companies which want to move away from mere digitization and want to compete in tough markets and conditions.
"We as a company have invested in Machine learning and Artificial intelligence space to help companies take sales force automation to the next level," he added.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:54 IST

Reliance Capital to exit lending business: Anil Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) Chairman Anil Ambani said on Monday that Reliance Capital will no longer be in any lending business.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:13 IST

Huawei announces spread the joy Diwali campaign

New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Adding to the festive fervour of the season, Huawei Consumer Business Group India, today announced attractive deals and offers on its premium range of smartphones, tablets and wearables, which includes Huawei Y9 prime 2019, Huawei Y9 2019, Huawei P30 Pro, Huaw

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:41 IST

Save big and win big with offers from Bajaj Finserv when you...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is all set to extend a list of lucrative benefits to its customers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:21 IST

Suzlon Energy denies reports of filing for bankruptcy, stock...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Troubled renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Monday denied reports suggesting that it has filed for bankruptcy and will soon be approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:02 IST

IndiGrid reduces trading lot size to one-third after SEBI's new...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): IndiGrid, India's first power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), on Monday announced the reduction of its trading lot size from current 5,103 units to 1,701 units in line with revised guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEB

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:14 IST

Goa based Synapse and ScreenRoot win India's Best Design Studio Awards

Goa [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Business-storytelling firm Synapse Communication Design Private Limited, and Interaction Design firm ScreenRoot Technologies Limited secured two of the most prestigious awards at India's Best Design Awards 2019 by POOL Magazine.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:14 IST

Quality education- a vision for a bright future

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world around is changing at a great pace and looking at the Indian education system, one realizes there is a lot which needs to be done.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:05 IST

Shares of Indiabulls Group tank, housing finance unit down by 30 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Shares of Indiabulls Group tanked in the morning trade on Monday with Indiabulls Housing Finance slumping by 30.16 per cent after the Delhi High Court agreed on Friday to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging fund diversion and accounting irreg

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:30 IST

APTEL approves share transfer of Prayagraj Power without...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The Appellate Tribunal For Electricity (APTEL) has upheld the approval granted for the transfer of 75.01 per cent ownership of Prayagraj Power Generation Company to Renascent Power Ventures without any reduction of the adopted tariff.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:02 IST

Shares of Reliance Capital dip 4.4 pc after stake sale in RNAM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital touched a 52-week low of Rs 26.75 on Monday, declining 4.46 per cent during early hours after the company concluded the sale of its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM).

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:27 IST

Sensex down by 300 points, banking and metal stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Monday on the back of subdued global cues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:17 IST

Innovation to transform landscape of banking and money: IMF

Washington DC [USA], Sep 29 (ANI): As privately issued stablecoins continue to encroach on more traditional forms of money -- like cash and bank deposits -- policymakers will not simply look on from the sidelines.

Read More
iocl