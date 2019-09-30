Mobile Sales Force Automation - the key to improve FMCG Sector ROI

New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sales force automation is the key to driving excellence and execution while managing work force for large FMCG and CPG companies globally.

The requirement is not only of managing the task force but also helping them be more productive and increase sales and profitability. This cannot be a manual process. A strategic automation solution not only helps track critical information at a granular level but also intelligently provides the right data and suggestions to help the field force Sell Better.

To maximize benefits of automation, an end to end solution across various responsibilities and processes need to be created. Few solution providers have been able to do that. Providers such as Accenture, Ivy Mobility, WINIT, Vxcceed have been actively playing in this domain for sometime now.

WINIT with its Omni Channel Solution capability has been winning more Global customers across 15 countries. Some of the large global customers include P&G, Fonterra, Marico, Godrej, Olam, Colgate Palmolive, Haldirams, Nissin, Danone, Almarai, Redington. It has strong presence across India, Srilanka, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Europe.

The company has managed to create a suite of strategic solutions automating and improving the execution of sales people, merchandisers, supervisors, distributors, promoters and retailers. The omni-channel suite allows information to flow seamlessly between processes thus providing them with immense benefits and ability to drive KPI's across roles and responsibilities.

Companies now realize that automation does not just mean digitization. Solutions need to help companies drive performance and increase profitability. Having the ability to define KPI improvements and drive and monitor it via the solution can be a game changer for companies hungry for profits and which compete in hyper competitive markets. Metrics such as sales man productivity, category management of brands, credit management, out of stock situations, share of shelf, returns from market are some of the key drivers for distribution businesses; and being able to track them in real time and steer them in right directions lead to sales and distribution excellence.

"While there is a slowdown in consumption, it is just the right time to innovate and invest in cutting edge solutions to tide over slowdown and build on alternative strategies for sustained long term growth. Some of the challenges, when it comes to distribution in India are about expanding distribution and profiling outlets to sell the right products. A strategic solution impacts key business KPIS, thereby delivering sustainable long term benefits. Key to success in mass market is keeping track of changes in the market, innovate and implement right solutions which give a deeper insight of the consumer, market place and competition to build on the right Go-to-market strategy," said Prakash Sreewastav - CEO, WINIT.

A smart Sales Force Automation solution is a core requirement for companies which want to move away from mere digitization and want to compete in tough markets and conditions.

"We as a company have invested in Machine learning and Artificial intelligence space to help companies take sales force automation to the next level," he added.

